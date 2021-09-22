How to make delicious treats with leftover candy

Eating Well

From veggie-based purées to classics like chicken noodle and corn chowder, these delicious bowls bring a little bit of everything to the table. Recipes like our Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken and Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry are favorites you'll want to make again and again. This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.