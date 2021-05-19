Deliciously evil with sweet dogs: two Emmas go toe-to-toe in 'Cruella'

Premiere for the movie "Cruella" at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hanna Rantala
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Hanna Rantala

LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson battle it out for the title of the world's cruellest and best dressed woman in the new Disney live action film "Cruella".

An origin story of the "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil, the movie describes how a chance encounter with celebrated couture designer The Baroness (Thompson) sends fashion-obsessed orphan Estella (Stone) over the edge and turns her into the famously monochromed menace.

Set amid the punk movement of 1970s London, "Cruella" sees the daring young woman use fashion as her weapon against the traditional Baroness. Costume designer Jenny Beavan created 47 looks for Stone, and 33 for Thompson.

"Getting to be with Emma T and getting to play these two women who are going toe-to-toe and really just the top of what they do - they're so good at what they do and they're so bad deep down - was really a delicious thing," Stone told Reuters.

Director Craig Gillespie described watching the two actresses in action, sparring with one another, as "blissful".

"Every time they were in a scene together it would just be such a fun, joyous day, just the banter and the rhythm that they would have with each other," the Australian filmmaker said.

But it was his other leading stars that really stole the show according to the cast.

"I truly believe one of the great loves of my life is the dog Buddy who is played by the dog Bobby, who was a rescue dog and one of the sweetest dogs I have ever met," Stone said of the street dog Estella takes in.

"Buddy was a star," agreed British actor Joel Fry who plays Estella's friend and accomplice Jasper. "Buddy and Wink really stood out as stars of the animal showbiz world," he said referring to a chihuahua who also features in the movie.

The movie, released in cinemas and on Disney+ on May 28, was shot in England over 65 days with several gala scenes featuring large scale sets and 300-400 extras in full costume.

Gillespie, who directed the 2007 movie "I, Tonya", said he hoped the "absolute whirlwind" of the shoot had translated into a fast-paced, energetic and entertaining movie.

"I just want you to be able to walk out and be like 'wow, that was a lot of fun'," he said. "And it feels like that's what we need right now."

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Recommended Stories

  • Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

    The titular star of Disney+'s Cruella breaks down why she adored playing the couture-clad villain on E! News' Daily Pop.

  • Emma Stone Has More than 45 Costumes in  Cruella

    That's a lot more than the animated Cruella de Vil got.

  • NATO attempts to appease Serbian concerns over Croatian troops in Kosovo

    "All troops provided by NATO allies and partner countries to our operation in Kosovo operate under ... a well established framework, which is set out by the UN resolution 1244," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels. Vucic has been dismayed over an announcement by Croatia to deploy more troops to Kosovo as part of KFOR, according to media reports.

  • Plus-Size One-Shoulder Tops to Rock This Summer

    We found plenty of cheery options you'll want to wear on repeat.

  • 2020 Browns negative point differential due to “garbage time” play

    The Cleveland Browns had a winning record but a negative point differential. New data looks to explain why.

  • AT&T Is Going Back to Its Roots. What It Means for the Stock.

    The company’s decision to unwind its media efforts has broad ramifications for the telecom and content world—and investors.

  • State losses plague Democrats ahead of redistricting

    Because of the party's failures to flip governorships and state legislatures over the past two election cycles, Republicans are poised to target a number of rising stars in the House.

  • Andrew Brown Jr. case: deputies "justified" in fatal shooting, according to district attorney

    A district attorney in North Carolina has determined the deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. were "justified" and will not face charges. CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.

  • Andrew Yang's NYC mayoral campaign fears Stephen Miller's praise is scaring off 'normy Dems'

    Stephen Miller, former President Donald Trump's far-right immigration czar, has tweeted 10 messages in favor of New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang over the past week, and "Yang's campaign is not happy about it," Politico's Playbook reports Tuesday. Yang's campaign has been inundated with questions about why the man behind Trump's Muslim ban and child-separation policy is talking up their Democratic candidate, and the campaign would like to know the answer to that, too. "It's hurting us" and "making people question why people like Andrew Yang," one Yang campaign aide told Politico. "Stephen Miller doesn't endorse normal Democrats," he is likely scaring off "normy Dems," and he "must know" he's hurting Yang's candidacy. Yang led in the Democratic primary polls until he was recently overtaken by Eric Adams, and "there are suspicions in New York political circles that Miller is sabotaging Yang to help Adams, who is considered to be the more conservative of the two," Politico reports. Miller told Politico he "would never play that game," adding, "As much as I disagree on issues with Yang, I've admired that he's taken on positions antithetical to the progressive left in a very progressive primary." Miller said his kind tweets about Yang may even help the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in his mayoral race. "He hasn't made any real significant attempt to distance himself from Republican praise," Miller argued, "which suggests to me that he, as an individual, understands that there are a lot of independent voters in the primary." Yang said he "certainly would never ask for or want" the support of Republican officials. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster

  • Can You Spot the Iconic Chairs in This Dollhouse?

    We spy tiny Acapulco and Ghost chairs!

  • The Army Reveals the Range of Its New Hypersonic Weapon: 1,725 Miles

    That means U.S. forces could easily strike targets in Russia and China during a conflict.

  • Ex-FARC leader Jesus Santrich killed in Venezuela, dissident group says

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Jesus Santrich, one of the most prominent leaders of a group of Colombia's former FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace accord, has been killed in Venezuela in an operation by Colombia's military, former FARC dissidents said late on Tuesday. Santrich was traveling by a truck in Venezuela when it was attacked by Colombian commandos the dissident group, which calls itself the Segunda Marquetalia, said in a statement. Santrich, who initially backed the 2016 peace deal, was wanted by the United States on drug trafficking charges and had long been thought to be based in Venezuela.

  • How to Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ the Moment It Hits Hulu Tonight

    Episode 6 is almost here.

  • California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

    California's top energy regulators on Tuesday said the state is better prepared to avoid last summer's rotating blackouts, but they cautioned the power grid of the nation's most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages later this year. State officials say they have acquired an additional 3,500 megawatts of capacity ahead of a likely scorching summer that threatens to increase demand beyond what the grid can handle.

  • Spain, Morocco square off after 8,000 migrants arrive by sea

    Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat. Overwhelmed soldiers separated the adults from the young and carried children in their arms while Red Cross workers helped an endless trickle of migrants who were emerging from the water shivering and exhausted. The sudden influx of migrants has fueled the diplomatic spat between Rabat and Madrid over the disputed Western Sahara region and created a humanitarian crisis for Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 in North Africa on the Mediterranean Sea, separated from Morocco by a double-wide, 10-meter (32-feet) fence.

  • Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo for holding up a Palestine flag after Tuesday's match with Fulham, saying they have a "right to have a different view."

  • Taliban ramped up attacks against Afghans as peace talks faltered, Pentagon watchdog says

    The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan offered Congress a more upbeat assessment.

  • This Is the End-ish: Black-ish Will Conclude With Its Eighth Season, Mixed-Ish Canceled After Two Seasons

    It’s upfronts season in the television industry, and I’m not going to get all jargon-y on you—let’s just say this is the time of year where audiences hear a lot about new shows, existing show season renewals and existing show cancellations! It’s a rollercoaster of emotions!

  • Olivia Rodrigo Says She’s "Very Aware" of How Her Career Differs From Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez’s

    Olivia Rodrigo knows she's breaking the mold of the "classic" Disney archetype, thanks to her "dirty mouth." The singer revealed why her path is unlike those of Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

  • Review: Zack Snyder makes a bitingly good zombie-heist flick

    It won't take you long to warm to Zack Snyder's “Army of the Dead.” All it took for me was the sight of a zombie Elvis impersonator. Equal parts hysterical and deadly, the bloody-mouthed, jumpsuit-wearing King in the opening credits is the perfect touch to a joyously violent film that takes a vanilla heist flick and sets it inside a Las Vegas that has suffered a zombie apocalypse. The song playing over those credits is, of course, “Viva Las Vegas.”