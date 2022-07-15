Deliezha Gravely bond hearing conducted Thursday

Jul. 15—PRINCETON — A case involving a Mercer resident who was charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding and other offenses following a drive-by shooting May 3 in Bluefield was transferred Thursday to another circuit court judge.

A bond hearing was conducted for Deliezha Devonte Gravely, 27, of Bluefield before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills. Gravely, who appeared by video from the Southern Regional Jail, has been charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, prohibited person with a firearm, wanton endangerment and conspiracy. A 7-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were injured May 3 during a drive-by shooting on Frederick Street.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer made a motion to transfer the case to Circuit Court Judge William Sadler, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. A motion to reduce Gravely's bond with a provision for home confinement if bond is posted was made by attorney Ruperto Y. Dumapit.

Wills granted the motion to transfer Gravely's case to Judge Sadler's court, and said that Sadler could address the motion concerning Gravely's bond.

Gravely is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

