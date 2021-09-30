Delight Your Guests by Adding These Spooky Fruits and Vegetables to Your Halloween Menu

The Daily Beast

GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to