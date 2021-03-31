'Delighted' Queen makes first public appearance in nearly five months

queen - AFP

The Queen ventured beyond the walls of Windsor Castle today for her first public appearance in nearly five months, as she marked the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force.

Her Majesty, 94, attended a short service at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede, Surrey.

Dressed in lime green, and wearing an Australian wattle brooch presented to her on her first tour of Australia in 1954, she said she was "delighted" to be out and about.

On arrival at the memorial, which she opened in 1953, the Queen remarked on how long it had been since her last visit.

She added: "You've got a good day for it. It's a very windy spot normally."

The event began with a flypast by the Red Arrows, using only white smoke instead of the familiar red, white and blue as their smoke pods are in for maintenance.

During the ceremony, a wreath was laid on behalf of the Queen by her new equerry, Major Thomas White, before the monarch viewed panels bearing the names of Australian war dead and met serving RAAF personnel.

Speaking to one RAAF officer about working with Typhoon jets in Northumberland, the Queen asked if they were "being sent off to chase the Russians?" He replied: "That's correct Ma'am, it's a lot of fun for us."

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, will also mark the centenary with a video message this evening, reflecting on the service, courage and sacrifice made by generations of Royal Australian Air Force men and women.

The message will air at the RAAF centenary dinner in Canberra, Australia, with attendees including the Governor-General, the Prime Minister and members of the RAAF.

The engagement on Wednesday was the Queen’s fourth outside Palace walls since the first lockdown began a year ago.

She was last seen outside her Berkshire home in November, when she wore a face mask in public for the first time as she visited the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of his burial.

A few days later, she led the nation in marking Remembrance Sunday as she was joined by family members and the Prime Minister at a scaled-down service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall.

The previous month, she was joined by the Duke of Cambridge, when she visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Porton Down in Wiltshire and formally opened the Energetics Analysis Centre.

Other high profile events have been staged within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In December, the sovereign was joined by senior members of the Royal Family to thank volunteers and key workers in the quadrangle, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge concluded their festive train tour.

Last summer, the Queen knighted veteran NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore in a ceremony held within the castle grounds.

Her Majesty, who is said to believe she has to be "seen to be believed", has also taken part in a number of memorable virtual royal engagements via video call, notably encouraging those who were hesitant to have the vaccine to “think about other people rather than themselves”.

The ceremony at Runnymede marked the beginning of a number of planned RAAF centenary events and initiatives in the UK, designed to complement events taking place across Australia.

Sending her "best wishes and congratulations" to the RAAF, the Queen wrote in a foreword to the order of service: "As one of the oldest Air Forces in the world, it is fitting to pay tribute to the efficiency, skill and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in its ranks, in Australia and overseas, during the past one hundred years.

"Throughout my reign, the Royal Australian Air Force has shown immense dedication to duty and has defended our freedom in many conflicts around the world."

On arrival, the Queen was greeted by Claire Horton, director general of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and George Brandis, High Commissioner for Australia.

Mr Brandis said in a speech that the RAAF was the second oldest independent air force in the world.

"The Royal Australian Air Force has, over these one hundred eventful years, grown to be one of the most accomplished in the world," he said.

"From its first major combat operations during the Second World War, its personnel have been engaged almost continuously, in war and peace, ever since: the Berlin Air Lift; the Korean War; the Malayan Emergency; the Vietnam War, East Timor, very many coalition and United Nations operations and, most recently, Operation Okra and Operation Slipper in the Middle East.

"On most of those occasions, the RAAF has worked in close partnership with the RAF."

Before she left, the Queen spoke to Mr Brandis about the number of Australians stuck in Britain because of the pandemic.

After he told her of the efforts being made to get them home, she said: "There are worse places to be stuck."

The Queen was given the promise of a present, to be delivered later when they have been made, of two RAAF dog jackets for her new corgis. "That's very kind," she said. "I look forward to it."

More than 350,000 men and women have served in the RAAF since its formation in 1921, with more than 11,100 losing their lives in service.

The centenary theme, Then. Now. Always, will honour the sacrifices and service of the last 100 years, demonstrate today’s air and space-power capabilities, and inspire the next generation’s interest in Air Force and aviation.