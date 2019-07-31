Will Delignit AG's (FRA:DLX) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

In December 2018, Delignit AG (FRA:DLX) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, as a 15% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the past 5-year average growth rate of 12%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €2.6m, we can expect this to reach €3.0m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Delignit. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for Delignit

How will Delignit perform in the near future?

The 2 analysts covering DLX view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of DLX's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

DB:DLX Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

By 2022, DLX's earnings should reach €4.2m, from current levels of €2.6m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 17%. EPS reaches €0.53 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.31 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 4.3%, this movement will result in a margin of 4.6% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Delignit, I've compiled three key factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Delignit worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Delignit is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Delignit? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.