They delivered a verdict in 2 hours. What the Colonial rape trial jury heard before voting

During a night out in downtown Binghamton, a small group of people gathered in a Washington Street office building. They drank wine and White Claw hard seltzers before heading to The Colonial on Court Street to share more drinks at the bar.

It's back in the basement of the Washington Street office, after they left The Colonial, where accounts of the evening diverge.

This was where a young woman claims after exiting the restroom, she and her friend stood facing the men they were with, who had taken their phones and were standing shoulder to shoulder, blocking the exit, when they said, "Take off your clothes." This is where events began that would prompt one of the women to tell friends on the car ride home,

"I think we were just raped."

Those six words would pave the road to criminal charges and the shuttering of two local businesses connected to the defendants. But after nearly two years and a week of testimony in Broome County Court, a jury's verdict brought the case to a close.

Yaron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen, managing partners of the former Colonial and Dos Rios Cantina restaurants on Court Street, were found not guilty of all charges Tuesday. It took a jury two hours to decide the verdict.

What happened at The Colonial in Binghamton

Over the course of the weeklong trial, the Broome County courtroom became the center point for arguments from defense attorneys Thomas Jackson, Elena Fast and Paul Battisti — Battisti is running for Broome County District Attorney in the Nov. 7 election — who argued the story didn't happen the way the accusers claimed.

This much was clear: In the early morning of Nov. 27, 2021 a group of friends met up at Dillinger's Celtic Pub and Eatery in downtown Binghamton. In the hours that followed, two women would separate from the group and visit multiple nearby locations with Kweller and Rindgen.

One of them, a 19-year-old who according to witness testimony was already intoxicated, went to The Stone Fox restaurant with Rindgen, where she had previously worked and where Rindgen, then 33, was a part-owner. Rindgen brought wine and hard seltzers from The Stone Fox to an office space at 141 Washington St.

That's where the two met up with Kweller, then 41, and later, the other woman, who was 21 at the time.

Together, they later walked over to The Colonial through a tunnel on Washington Street.

On the way, Rindgen took away the two women's phones, and after having drinks at the bar, the group headed back to the Washington Street office. Once there, Rindgen and Kweller led them downstairs to a basement room where, according to one of the accuser's testimony, they stood between the women and the door, blocking their way.

What followed in the office basement that night, defense attorneys argued, was consensual sex. Across the aisle, prosecutors Alyssa Congdon and Amanda Chafee contended it wasn't.

Defense attorneys pointed to text messages sent by the accusers after that night, including one that read, "It was consensual, I knew what was happening, but those guys should be (expletive) disgusted with themselves."

But in her testimony, one accuser claimed she'd sent the text downplaying the incident in response to pressure and shame she'd felt from those around her.

The defense pointed to other text messages, about financial gains to be had from a settlement, to iCloud data that disappeared and camera footage they claimed proved the accusers felt comfortable with Rindgen and Kweller that night. "They knew it was consensual," Jackson told the jury.

The prosecution asked jurors to focus on the events which occurred in the basement that night, and not to be misled by what they called the defense's "smoke and mirrors."

How Colonial case reached conclusion

In the aftermath of that November night, demonstrators gathered on Court Street to condemn sexual assault and a Facebook group emerged calling for a boycott of The Colonial and affiliated restaurants, alleging the sexual assault of more than a dozen women by employees of those establishments.

The Colonial, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox restaurants closed their doors for a month in light of the allegations. The Colonial and Dos Rios permanently closed in April 2022, The Stone Fox has remained open.

Kweller was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, which both carried a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Rindgen was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor. A previous charge, first-degree sexual abuse, was dropped during the trial proceedings.

Twelve witnesses testified during the trial, which also included photo and video evidence.

Kweller's brother, Leor Kweller, of Brooklyn, was previously charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse in connection with the same incident, but those charges were dismissed earlier this year.

