Deliveries During Covid: Hear From CEO of GetSwift in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge
·2 min read

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the CEO of GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) to discuss GetSwift’s new listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange, the changing role of delivery through the Covid-19 pandemic, international opportunities, and growth plans. The event featured GetSwift CEO Bane Hunter joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 15 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

Mr. Hunter discussed:

  • GetSwift’s new listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange

  • The role of delivery before, during and after Covid

  • Helping restaurants and other retailers take delivery into their own hands

  • International opportunities

  • Growth plans and business development opportunities

About the Speaker:

Bane Hunter, Chief Executive Officer

With over 20 years of driving data-driven innovation, Bane has built a career on delivering value through designing and improving products, solving complex problems, and building the best teams around him. Bane’s career has spanned fintech, media and entertainment, venture technology, and now, logistics. Prior to GetSwift, Bane was Chief Project Officer at MTV Networks, where among many accomplishments he designed and managed Viacom’s first digital content protection efforts. He later helped shape the strategic direction of media companies such as A&E and Conde Nast. Most recently, Bane was a board member of startup accelerator BlueChilli Group, which invests in young companies and powers them with products, partners, and marketing. At GetSwift, you’ll find Bane identifying opportunities all over the globe to revolutionize how companies manage their logistics needs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biltong in the Mainstream: Hear From Co-Founder & CEO of Stryve Foods in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the Co-Founder & CEO of Stryve Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAX) […]

  • Why Grubhub Parent Just Eat Takeaway.com's Stock Jumped Thursday

    The takeout food delivery specialist capped off 2021 with preliminary results that were stronger than many investors had anticipated. Just Eat Takeaway, the parent company of online food delivery service Grubhub, reported preliminary fourth-quarter results that topped off a banner year in 2021. Investors had feared that the loosening of pandemic-related restrictions and the return to in-restaurant dining would devastate Just Eat Takeaway's results.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    This will give Oskar Blues and the other breweries it owns deeper resources and wider reach among American retailers.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Andretti SPAC Raises $200 Million at IPO, Rules Out Sports Team Buy

    A special purpose acquisition company started by Michael Andretti closed on a $200 million initial public offering last evening and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today. The blank-check, Andretti Acquisition Corp., seeks opportunities that can benefit from the iconic racing family’s brand, both inside and outside of the worldwide motor sports platform, […]

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • QuantumScape Is Expanding Beyond Electric Vehicles. It’s a Huge Move.

    QuantumScape looks at applying its rechargeable battery technology into the market for stationary power applications.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Will Make You a Millionaire?

    While most people retire with far less than $1 million in their 401(k), you can easily become a millionaire with just a few years of maxing out the generous contribution limits. For 2022, employees can save up to $20,500 in the tax-advantaged retirement account, and many employers will throw in a company match. If your goal is to retire with $1 million, here's how many years you need to max out your 401(k).

  • 3 REITs to Supplement Your Social Security Income

    Investors who want to boost their yield while reducing risks in the stock market should consider real estate investment trusts (REITs). Here are three REITs to consider that not only have years of solid returns but have also raised their dividends each year for at least nine years, helping their investors keep up with rising prices over that span. As a bonus, each of these REITs is among the small group of REITs that pay monthly (instead of quarterly), adding to their appeal as a supplement to monthly Social Security payments.

  • Want 156% to 165% Returns? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Matthew Carletti of JMP Securities has a price target of $95 on Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), implying 156% upside from its current price. Machine learning models then correlate those variables with the likelihood of claims, theoretically allowing Lemonade to underwrite policies more precisely.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The world is experiencing innovation and change at a rate never seen before. After the Covid […]

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Jim Simons’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio. Jim Simons, an American billionaire hedge fund manager, founded Renaissance Technologies in […]