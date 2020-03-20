As deliveries soar, UPS drivers say company's coronavirus precautions may not keep them or customers safe

Deliveries are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans stay home from work and school, but 12 UPS drivers in nine states tell NBC News they don’t think their company has done enough to protect workers or the millions of customers they serve.

UPS has told drivers across the country not to share their hand-held devices with customers when making signature deliveries, and drivers in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington said their daily morning meetings had been canceled since Monday to avoid forming crowds.

But drivers in all nine states said UPS hadn’t provided any protective gear to workers in their areas — no gloves or masks — or instituted “no contact” deliveries. They would also like the company to supply them with hand sanitizer, but UPS has instead advised frequent hand washing, which drivers said isn’t particularly feasible on their routes.

The drivers spoke on the condition of anonymity, due to fears about losing their jobs.

A driver in Fresno, California, noted that he is still making indoor deliveries — where drivers bring packages into office buildings or large residences — and hasn’t been given specific guidance about maintaining distance from customers.

“I mean, we’re at high risk. It’s not a matter of if, but when somebody gets sick,” he explained. “They recommended social distancing, but you have contact with numerous people in the warehouse, and then when we go out on our routes we have contact with tons of people.”

“I would hate to be the person that went into this retirement home and ended up getting somebody sick,” he added. “I mean that would be devastating to me.”

A driver in Massachusetts concurred. “I got 160 stops on here, 300 packages,” he said. “If I’m sick and don’t even know it, that’s 300 opportunities for people to get it. I deliver to doctors’ offices, urgent cares, primary care offices.”

“The potential for bad things to happen is crazy.”

A UPS spokesperson said the company has directed that surfaces in its facilities and vehicles be wiped down daily, and is encouraging employees to stay home if they feel ill. The spokesperson also said the company is making masks available to drivers who deliver to medical facilities and nursing homes.

The spokesperson said drivers can wash their hands at the businesses they serve, but did not specifically address a question about providing workers with gloves, hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes.

None of the 12 drivers NBC News spoke to said they had received hand sanitizer or gloves. Four drivers said they are still delivering to health care facilities or senior living homes without having been provided with masks. And many noted that the advice about washing hands at the businesses they serve didn’t take into account how many businesses and bathrooms are now closed.