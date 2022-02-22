Delivering for Good: How FedEx Uses Its Global Network and Logistics Expertise to Help People and Communities in Need.

First in a series.

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- FedEx Corporation

Disaster Relief: Readiness, response and recovery

Increased capacity for treatment and vaccines to fight COVID-19

Surge capacity for hospitalsAt FedEx, we are experts in complexity. We organize, store and safely move millions of packages every day, to nearly every corner of the globe. It’s this expertise that enabled us to help International Medical Corps deploy emergency medical field units across the US to support its COVID-19 response. These units, stored near our global hub in Memphis, Tennessee, provided surge capacity to medical facilities overflowing with patients due to the pandemic. The field units ensure that hospitals have space for triage and treatment for all patients who need care.

Vaccinations for vulnerable populationsTogether, FedEx and International Medical Corps increased the capacity of health facilities in Los Angeles to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents. FedEx deployed International Medical Corps’ emergency field units and PPE to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital and Kedren Community Health Center. Volunteers working at these sites provided an average of more than 2,100 COVID-19 vaccines daily.

FedEx supports International Medical Corps to receive WHO classificationIn June 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified International Medical Corps as an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) Type 1 provider, making International Medical Corps the first nonprofit worldwide to receive classification to offer both Fixed and Mobile EMT Type 1 capabilities. FedEx support helped IMC complete the certification process, and we are proud to work with an organization capable of deploying quickly and providing medical services in response to a disaster anywhere in the world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/delivering-for-good-how-fedex-uses-its-global-network-and-logistics-expertise-to-help-people-and-communities-in-need-132891041