We are delivering a post-Brexit dividend for the City

The UK’s legacy as the home of capital markets runs deep within the veins of our great nation.

It is a golden thread that has been woven throughout our history, from the humble beginnings of 17th century stockbrokers huddled in cafés to the ground-breaking reforms that democratised shareholding under the leadership of Margaret Thatcher.

Today we stand at the threshold of a new era for this sector which touches every part of the UK. 2023 is proving to be a banner year for the financial services reform.

Just last week, we successfully passed the Financial Services and Markets Act into law, setting the stage for growth and dynamism. This landmark legislation, coupled with the good progress being made in delivering the Chancellor’s ambitious Edinburgh Reforms, will unlock billions of pounds of investment in the finance sector to help grow the economy.

However, we are not content to rest on our laurels. Our vision extends far beyond national boundaries; we strive to position the UK as the global capital for capital.

The UK is home to the biggest stock market in Europe and one of the largest in the world. The London Stock Exchange was the largest centre for initial public offerings (IPOs) globally outside of US in 2021 – it’s where the world comes to do business.

This week I witnessed the flotation of CAB Payments on the London Stock Exchange. Talking with Bhairav Trivedi, its chief executive, felt a world away from the doomsters of Westminster. Here was a fintech company based in Sutton, doing business across the world, now available to UK shareholders that can participate in their journey of growth. This is a prime example of the continuum of access to capital which forms part of the Chancellor’s vision for a “Silicon Valley” UK.

Nonetheless, we face a challenge – a reduction in the number of domestic listed companies between 1997 and 2019, a trend mirrored in other Western markets such as the US and France.

The Chancellor will reveal more how we will tackle this head-on as part of his Mansion House Reforms on Monday.

He will update on our comprehensive programme of reforms to capital markets that will make the UK an even more attractive place for firms to start, scale, and grow.

To this end, we are unveiling the legislation on prospectus reforms, a significant milestone in Lord Hill’s UK Listing Review, to make the documents firms produce to raise capital simpler, shorter, and more useful to investors.

By simplifying the regulatory rulebook we will heighten the international competitiveness of our capital markets, enticing more companies to list here, which in turn will drive growth and the creation of well-paid jobs.

With the ink still drying on the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023, we have moved straight ahead to repeal around one hundred unnecessary rules inherited from our time in the EU. That includes the esoterically named Share Trading Obligation and Double Volume Cap.

British shares will also finally become fully digital rather than printed on paper certificates – making it easier for individual investors to hold shares and to participate in the companies they invest in. And to ensure that companies and investors get the volume of research coverage needed for healthy valuations – especially important for high-growth sectors – we will also accept the recommendations set out in Rachel Kent’s Investment Research Review to end the Mifid straitjacket of forced unbundling.

We are also taking a pioneering leap forward by establishing a revolutionary intermittent trading venue. This initiative will give private companies the chance to access capital markets before going public, propelling their growth trajectory, and firmly placing the UK at the forefront of innovative capital raising.

As the City Minister, I am privileged to work with treasury colleagues to spearhead these transformative initiatives. I am inspired by the ambition and resilience of our financial industry. Together, we will seize the opportunities that lie before us. Let us embrace the challenge and make the UK the unrivalled global capital for capital – a beacon of quality, innovation, and prosperity for generations to come.

Andrew Griffith is the Economic Secretary to the Treasury

