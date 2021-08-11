Deliveroo orders double as lockdown habits endure

Deliveroo rider

Deliveroo has said demand for its services has strengthened despite Covid restrictions easing.

The food delivery firm saw orders double to 148.8 million in the first half of this year, while the value of its transactions also doubled.

At the same time, it narrowed its pre-tax losses to £104.8m, as against £128.4m a year earlier.

It was the first set of results from the company since it floated on the stock market in March.

Shares tumbled from the initial offer price, but have since regained some ground.

Cooped-up consumers flocked to order from Deliveroo during the earlier stages of the pandemic, when restaurants were closed and people switched to home deliveries.

The firm said it expected customer behaviour to moderate later in the year, but it remained "excited about the opportunity ahead".

Strong growth

Deliveroo said its gross transaction value for the six months was £3.4bn, a 99% rise from the same period in 2020.

It repeated an earlier forecast that gross transaction value for the whole of 2021 would be 50% to 60% up on last year.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said: "We are seeing strong growth and engagement across our marketplace as lockdowns continue to ease.

"Demand has been high amongst consumers. We have widened our consumer base, seen people continuing to order frequently and we now work with more food merchants than any other platform in the UK.

"At the same time, more riders are choosing to continue to work with the company because they value the work we offer."

Deliveroo said it now covered 72% of the UK population. This was ahead of its plans, which had envisaged 67% coverage by the end of this year.

In all, it operates in 11 countries, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

However, it said it had now decided to pull out of Spain, because "achieving a top-tier market position would require a disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns".

Deliveroo initially listed on the London stock exchange at 390p a share, but the price fell sharply on the opening day of trading, 31 March.

This week, its shares rallied on the news that German rival Delivery Hero had bought a 5% stake in the company worth £284m.