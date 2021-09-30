Deliveroo, Morrison Test London Dark Store for Fast Delivery

Ivan Levingston and Deirdre Hipwell
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc is expanding its partnership with U.K. grocery chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, testing a mini-fulfillment center in London to offer rapid delivery of essential items.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The two companies have already collaborated to let Deliveroo customers order goods from Morrison’s supermarkets. However, the new offering will allow Deliveroo to fulfill orders made on its app directly from a small urban warehouse in as fast as 10 minutes, the companies said in a statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

The initial rollout of the “Deliveroo Hop” service will offer users in London a choice of as many as 2,000 products, and will operate alongside Deliveroo’s existing partnerships with more than 4,600 grocery stores across the U.K. The new service will help Deliveroo compete with the spate of grocery startups expanding across the U.K. capital, including Zapp and Getir.

Grocery delivery surged during the pandemic, and venture capitalists have been pouring billions of dollars into startups that operate “dark stores” in cities to offer a smaller selection of items delivered to the door in minutes.

It’s a further step for Morrison, which has been dramatically expanding its online business in recent years. The grocer now sells products on its own website as well as through partnerships with Amazon.com Inc. and Deliveroo.

Other major delivery companies are also investing in the micro-fulfillment center model, with DoorDash Inc. and Delivery Hero SE set to fund startups Flink SE and Gorillas Technologies GmbH, respectively. Some of Europe’s largest grocery chains are also entering the sector, with Carrefour SA funding French startup Cajoo and German supermarket operator REWE Group partnering with Flink.

Read more: Delivery Hero Said to Invest in Gorillas at $3 Billion Value

Grocery is a growing part of London-based Deliveroo’s business, accounting for 7% of total transaction value in the first half. Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu has said he sees opportunities for the company to expand into “micro-fulfillment” warehouses in urban areas, and last month it said it hired Amazon.com Inc.’s supply chain executive Devesh Mishra to oversee its technology and product businesses.

(Updates throughout with details from statement)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Grocer Morrison to Be Auctioned Off to Private Equity Bidders

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureFortress Investment Group and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are to face off in an auction for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc that will likely determine who wins the battle for Britain’s fourth-lar

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Katty Kay Resigns as Ozy Media Exec Producer Following NY Times Exposé

    Veteran journalist and MSNBC contributor joined Ozy from BBC four months ago to produce podcasts, TV shows and docs

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Energy suppliers under scrutiny as three more collapse

    Every energy supplier has been told to provide detailed information on its finances to the industry watchdog amid fears of a wave of winter bankruptcies as another three companies went bust in the face of surging power prices.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Car Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck startup that acquired an Ohio car factory from General Motors Co., is near an agreement to sell the highly politicized plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group after owning it less than two years, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Expan

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Will Keep Falling

    Bond yields are likely to keep on rising, given that the Fed plans to scale back its purchases, while analysts are less upbeat about corporate profits.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Wall Street Best Analyst

    Even the best investors like to get advice sometimes; the question is, who to turn to? Wall Street’s stock analysts make a logical choice. These are the professionals who make a living – and a reputation – watching the markets, analyzing the stocks, and selecting those that are likely to bring in returns for investors. Naturally, investors want to get advice from the best analysts out there. Right now, that means Needham’s Quinn Bolton. Based on his overall record – the number of stock recommend