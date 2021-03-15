Deliveroo to Raise $1.4 Billion in IPO After Lockdown Surge

Swetha Gopinath
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery company Deliveroo is seeking to raise 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in a London stock market listing, buoyed by a rise in demand for its services during lockdowns.

Besides the 1 billion pounds of new stock, some existing investors plan to sell shares, Deliveroo said in a statement Monday, without providing details. Deliveroo, whose backers include Amazon.com Inc., was valued at more than $7 billion in a January funding round.

Deliveroo will list with a dual-class share structure that will give founder and Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years. As such, the stock is confined to the London Stock Exchange’s standard segment and can’t be included in benchmark indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its expected size.

The sale is part of a global surge in equity capital markets as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to ultra-low interest rates, government stimulus and the arrival of vaccines. The U.K. is headed for its biggest-ever first quarter for initial public offerings.

Shares of lockdown winners have taken a hit in recent months, though, amid growing optimism that the pandemic will soon recede. Among food-delivery companies, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV has fallen 22% from its October high, while Delivery Hero SE is down 28% from a January peak. InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, has given up all its gains since surging in its Amsterdam debut in late January.

London-based Deliveroo’s planned offering follows a government-backed report this month that made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules. The proposals include allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are implemented.

After initially struggling at the start of lockdowns, Deliveroo got a boost as restaurants stopped providing service indoors, pushing more and more customers to order takeout meals and groceries.

The U.K. startup will be keen to replicate the success of U.S. peer DoorDash Inc., which surged 86% in its December trading debut. Both companies face increasing competition from rivals such as Uber Technologies Inc., with vaccine rollouts also likely to lead to a drop in at-home dining in coming months.

Covid has accelerated the transition to online food ordering, but changed consumer behavior will drive growth even after curbs are eased, Shu said in an interview last week after the company announced its expected intention to float. The company’s gross transaction value -- the total amount of transactions processed on its platform -- rose 64% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020.

Lockdown gains aside, margins in the sector remain thin, prompting a wave of consolidation. U.S.-based Grubhub Inc. agreed in June to be taken over by Just Eat Takeaway.com for $7.3 billion, while Uber struck a deal in July to buy Postmates Inc. for $2.65 billion.

Deliveroo has raised 1.3 billion pounds in eight equity funding rounds through January, the company said last week in its registration document. Its shareholders include Amazon with a 16% stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures with about 10% each and U.S. mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with 8.1%.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.

(Adds details on existing holders in 10th paragraph.)

  • Ex-Commerzbank CEO Plans Fintech SPAC Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- A SPAC backed by Martin Blessing, Commerzbank AG’s former chief executive officer, plans to list in Amsterdam and target investments in financial services and technology companies.The special purpose acquisition company, EFIC1, will seek to raise as much as 415 million euros ($496 million) and seek out companies in Europe, including the U.K. and Israel, according to a statement Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.“There is no upper limit on the size of planned investments but we are looking at companies with an equity value of at least 1 billion euros,” Blessing said in an interview.The SPAC wants to differentiate itself from European investors listing in the U.S. “There are lot of European fintechs that will want to list in their home markets,” he said. “Being the first SPAC to list in Europe focused on this market will give us an advantage in terms of targets.”Other financial industry executives in the vehicle include Ben Davey, the former head of financial institutions in Europe at Barclays Plc, and Nick Aperghis, founder and managing partner of advisory firm Aperghis & Co. Chris Figee, chief financial officer of Dutch phone company Royal KPN NV, will be one of the independent non-executive directors of the SPAC.The boom in SPAC listings globally has led to a record first quarter for IPOs. More than 600 issuers have raised $162.4 billion in 2021, the most ever at this point in the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. SPACs accounted for half those proceeds.Blessing left Commerzbank and joined UBS in 2016, where he held various roles including co-head of wealth management and was considered a future contender for the position of CEO before he was replaced by Iqbal Khan in a shake-up in top leadership in 2019.Credit Suisse Group AG is the lead adviser on the transaction. ABN Amro Bank NV, in cooperation with Oddo BHF, is acting as joint bookrunner and listing and paying agent. Financial investor Klaas Meertens, through his firm HTP Investments, will make a cornerstone investment of 40 million euros in the SPAC. Meertens will also be a non-executive director on the board.This year, two other former European bank leaders have launched or started work on SPACs -- recently-departed UniCredit SpA CEO Jean Pierre Mustier and Tidjane Thiam, former head of Credit Suisse.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Sales at fashion group H&M fell slightly less than expected in the three months through February and rose in the first half of March as pandemic restrictions were eased in some markets, allowing hundreds of stores to reopen. The world's second-biggest apparel retailer said on Monday net sales fell 27% from a year earlier, or 21% measured in local currencies, to 40.1 billion crowns ($4.72 billion). Analysts had on average forecast a 30% decline in net sales in the period - H&M's fiscal first quarter - according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was deeply concerned at footage of police breaking up and dragging women away from a vigil for a murdered woman that drew heavy public criticism of the force. London police faced an official inquiry into their actions after they intervened on Saturday night in the vigil for Sarah Everard, 33, who disappeared as she walked home on March 3. "Like everyone who saw it I was deeply concerned about the footage from Clapham Common on Saturday night," Johnson said in a statement, referring to the London parkland near where the impromptu gathering took place in defiance of a police ban due to COVID-19 restrictions.

    Global stock prices inched higher while U.S. bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet U.S. economic growth will accelerate after the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and some other countries stoked a bullish mood on risk assets even as investors become wary of key central bank policy meetings later in the week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's. European shares are expected to open higher, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.3% and FTSE futures trading 0.5% higher.

  • Battered China Traders Sell Engagement Ring, Grandpa’s Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s slew of retail investors that piled into mutual funds in the past year are now offloading prized heirlooms as they cope with losses they have suffered under the country’s $1 trillion stock market rout.More than 200,000 users have flocked to Chinese online resale platform Xianyu in the past week, seeking to offset losses from their mutual fund investments by putting precious possessions for sale, according to a statement posted Friday on the marketplace affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“A diamond engagement ring” and “a watch passed down by the great grandfather” were among the possessions for sale, the statement posted on Xianyu’s official WeChat account said. The company was referring to items that were being advertised with the phrase “mutual fund losses.” It was unclear how many sellers who used the keyword had actually suffered losses.The message from Xianyu comes as Chinese investors pile into professionally managed funds to chase market-trouncing returns, shifting away from a once more popular do-it-yourself style of trading stocks. However, with money managers having thrown cash at a handful of market darlings like Kweichow Moutai Co. -- pushing the liquor-maker’s valuations to near records -- the correction in stocks has also accelerated mutual fund losses on the way down.“It may be convenient to dispose of idle goods when you need money following investment losses, but be wary that the price is separating from valuable memories,” Xianyu said in the statement.China’s stock market has wiped out $1 trillion in value in the past three weeks. The CSI 300 Index fell 2.2% at the close on Monday, as persistent liquidity concerns overshadowed data showing the strength of the nation’s economic recovery.Funds fronted by star managers were also battered. Zhang Kun’s popular E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund had nearly erased this year’s gains by Friday, according to data from financial website East Money’s fund tracker.Still, some market watchers downplayed the significance of the Xianyu statement, arguing that mutual fund investors should accept losses in volatile markets in anticipation of long-term profits. And some investors that put up possessions for sale didn’t seem to be motivated by making up for losses.“I am putting this piece of mineral up for sale to double down on mutual funds once the market rebounds,” one user on Xianyu said, offering a blue-colored stone for sale for 35 yuan ($5.40).(Updates with stock market close in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Bitcoin consolidated around $60,000 on Monday, taking a breather from the weekend's record high as investors prepared for inflation worries and U.S. stimulus spending to propel it even higher. The rally may have been dampened by a Reuters report that India would pursue a ban on digital assets, a rain cloud for bitcoin following high-profile endorsements this year from the likes of Tesla's Elon Musk, Twitter's Jack Dorsey, and investment giants Goldman Sachs and BlackRock. Bitcoin has more than doubled in 2021, after quadrupling last year.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. provided bullish new first-quarter guidance, saying it expects earnings to improve amid “strong market conditions.”The Pittsburgh-based company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization probably will be about $540 million, higher than the $522.1 million average estimate among analysts. Friday’s announcement was followed by a second statement on Sunday that changed the forecast adjusted earnings per share to $1.02 from 61 cents.“Strong market conditions and our well-timed acquisition of Big River Steel are allowing us to drive significant earnings growth,” Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said in the statement.The ebitda outlook excludes impacts from rolling up the rest of Big River Steel, according to the statement. U.S. Steel said the flat-rolled steel segment will generate “significantly” higher ebitda compared with the fourth quarter as higher steel prices flow through to customers. The company also said the restart of the #4 blast furnace at Gary Works improved operating efficiency.As for Sunday’s revision to adjusted earnings-per-share, “there was just a small error in it and we wanted to correct it before Monday’s market open,” spokeswoman Meghan Cox said.Shares closed at $24.17 in New York Friday. Earnings are expected to shrink across the steel industry later this year, and U.S. Steel, which has led a recent surge among producers of the metal, may be especially vulnerable, analysts say.(Adds spokeswoman’s comment in fifth paragraph; in a previous version of this story, the company corrected adjusted EPS number in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Tops $66 as China’s Recovery Aids Outlook for Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil opened the week in robust form after a raft of economic data from China added to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic just as the OPEC+ alliance presses on with output curbs to drain global inventories.West Texas Intermediate in New York gained 0.9%, while Brent also climbed. Figures from China for the first two months of the year showed a surge in industrial output, underscoring the strength of its V-shaped recovery and reinforcing expectations for increased energy demand. Citigroup Inc. raised its full-year Brent forecast and warned of spikes to $80 a barrel.Crude has rallied strongly in the opening months of 2021, supported by the vaccine-aided recovery from the pandemic and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to keep a tight rein on supplies. That combination -- plus attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthi rebels -- helped London’s Brent crude to top $71 a barrel last week.“Once again, a much-improved demand picture along with supply cuts, particularly from OPEC+, have us drifting higher,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific. “I expect, if anything, we are going to see higher levels.”Reflecting optimism about the scope for further gains, Citigroup’s full-year Brent outlook was raised $5 a barrel to $69 amid the OPEC+ curbs. While the bank cautioned in a note that oil wasn’t on the cusp of a so-called supercycle, it said Brent could hit $75 or even $80 over the next few months.Among the welter of figures from China, apparent oil demand rose almost 17% in January-February from a year earlier, to 13.326 million barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That snapshot takes into account domestic oil-processing volume, and the net import of refined petroleum.More Chinese are taking to the skies, too, in a boost for jet fuel. Air-passenger volume rose to 23.9 million trips in February, according to the local civil aviation administration. That’s approaching three times year-earlier levels.There have also been positive signs from the U.S., with the weekly Covid-19 death toll declining to a four-month low and new infections dropping. That’s boosting the outlook for oil consumption in the world’s largest economy.The OPEC+ alliance is wagering its tighter-for-longer policy on supply curbs will buttress higher prices without provoking a resurgence in U.S. shale output. On Friday, Baker Hughes Co. data showed the U.S. rig count little changed.At the same time, WTI’s prompt timespread widened to 4 cents a barrel in contango, a bearish pattern where near-term prices are cheaper than those further out. A week ago, the front-month WTI contract was backwardated.That shift follows a further build in U.S. crude inventories last week, with several Gulf Coast refineries still trying to return to service after getting shuttered during the cold snap in February.Brent’s prompt timespread was steady at 54 cents a barrel in backwardation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Roche will buy GenMark Diagnostics, a U.S.-based maker of molecular diagnostic tests in a $1.8 billion deal, the Swiss pharmaceuticals manufacturer said on Monday. Roche said it will launch a tender offer to fully acquire GenMark at a price of $24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction. The price represented a premium of 43% on GenMark's closing share price on Feb. 10, before media speculation about a deal, Roche said.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • U.K. police criticized for response to vigil for slain Sarah Everard

    The suspected abduction and murder of a 33-year-old London woman has spurred a cascade of concern over women's safety and an outpouring of grief from the British public. The latest: Thousands of people gathered at south London's Clapham Common Saturday for a vigil for Sarah Everard, which police called unlawful. Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she's asked for a "full report" from police after seeing "upsetting" images taken as officers made arrests.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A woman is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard on Clapham Common, London. Photograph by @jackhillphoto pic.twitter.com/qhp8GFibNr— Alastair Johnstone (@a_lastair) March 13, 2021 London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he's "urgently seeking an explanation" from the Metropolitan Police commissioner, amid accusations that male officers were "grabbing and manhandling" women during arrests, per the Evening Standard."The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws but from images I've seen it's clear the response was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate," added Khan, who along with Patel oversees London's police force.Of note: Wayne Couzens, a London police officer, made his first appearance in court on Saturday morning following his Tuesday arrest for the suspected abduction and murder of Everard, who disappeared on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Police. He was charged Friday. Police confirmed that a body found hidden southeast of the capital was Everand's, and have said the investigation remains ongoing.What they're saying: Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said in a statement that police arrested four people during Saturday evening's vigil for public order offenses and for "breaches of the Health Protection Regulations." She said police "absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary" and that they acted out of safety concerns.At a vigil for Sarah Everard...this is quite something#claphamcommon pic.twitter.com/kIj9NYXCku— Sorcha Nic an Airchinnigh (@SarahAMcInerney) March 13, 2021 The big picture: Everard's death has "dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?" AP notes. Her fate is "all the more shocking" because the suspect charged Friday over her death is an officer "whose job was protecting politicians and diplomats," AP added.Her killing has sparked outcry across the U.K. and beyond, with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears about personal safety on social media and other mediums. Everard's disappearance has shone a light on "a double standard that exists: Women are expected to adapt their behavior to reduce personal risk, which in turn fuels a 'victim-blaming culture' and detracts attention from male actions," NBC News writes.For the record: Member of Parliament Jess Phillips this week read the names of 118 women aloud who were murdered last year. By the numbers: The United Nations in 2019 reported that 71% of women in the U.K. said they had experienced some form of sexual harassment in public, with the number rising to 86% for women between the ages of 18 and 24.Centre of London, a U.K. think-tank, noted in 2019 that "women were nearly twice as likely as men to mention personal safety as a barrier to walking and using public transport."Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Patel, Khan and police.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Denied benefits, Chinese single moms press for change

    Sarah Gao had a busy job. As the head of a 500 million yuan ($76.8 million) investment fund, she was constantly flying across China on business trips. The vast majority are unable to access public benefits, ranging from paid maternity leave to prenatal exam coverage, because their status is in a legal gray zone.

  • Racism claims threaten royal rift with the Commonwealth

    Relations between the Royal Family and the Commonwealth have been severely damaged following claims of racism by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Queen has been warned. Senior figures across the Commonwealth say the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple revealed that concern had been expressed by a member of the family over the colour of their as yet unborn son Archie, threatened to create an unbridgeable rift. Nowhere has the impact been felt more keenly than on the African continent, where the Duke and Duchess were greeted so enthusiastically during their tour of South Africa in 2019. Mohammed Groenewald, a Muslim community leader who showed the couple around a mosque in Cape Town, said the interview brought back unwelcome memories of “British colonial racism”, adding: “It comes out very clearly”. At one stage the Sussexes eleven aired the possibility they might make a home in Africa and the Duchess’s alleged treatment at the hands of the palace officials and members of the family has led to shock and anger. In Uganda, Nicholas Sengoba, a columnist with the Daily Monitor, said the claim of racist attitudes at the heart of the Royal family “opens our eyes further” on the merits of the Commonwealth and the “unresolved issues” relating to the abuses of colonialism. Mr Sengoba said it was not questionable whether the heads of Commonwealth countries should still be “proud to eat dinner” with members of the British royal family. In Kenya one Nairobe resident, Syliva Wangari, said she felt let down by the claims, pointing out that the country was where the young Princess Elizabeth had been visiting in 1952 when was told of the death of her father.

    When salvage crews began cutting apart the capsized Golden Ray, a shipwreck the size of a 70-story office building with 4,200 cars within its cargo decks, in early November they predicted the demolition could be wrapped up by New Year's Day. Both ends of the cargo ship have been cut away and carried off by barges in a pair of giant chunks. “It’s been nothing but problems out here,” said Andy Jones, a St. Simons Island resident who heads to the wreck site in his small fishing boat most days to monitor the demolition and post updates to a YouTube channel.