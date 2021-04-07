Deliveroo shares up 2% on first full trading day as rider strike begins

·4 min read
Deliveroo rider in central London
Deliveroo rider in central London

Deliveroo shares have edged up on their first fully open day of trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Shares rose more than 2% to 288p early on Wednesday, the first day the 70,000 retail investors were allowed to trade.

They are still well below the 390p paid as the shares dived on their debut last week amid big investors' concerns over workers' rights and profits.

Hundreds of Deliveroo riders are expected to go on strike on Wednesday as they call for higher pay.

The firm said it was organised by a "small self-appointed union [that] does not represent the vast majority of riders".

The food delivery firm's share sale marked London's biggest stock market launch for a decade, but the sharp fall seen saw it dubbed "the worst IPO [initial public offering] in the history of London".

Smaller investors, known as retail investors, got their first chance to trade their shares on Wednesday as what is described as "unconditional trading" began.

Despite small gains on Wednesday, the company's share price is still far below its 390p float price on its debut when big investors and Deliveroo customers could buy or sell shares. The company had initially hoped for a share price of up to 460p.

Deliveroo, which has not yet made a profit, had to accept a lower price, saying it had chosen to "price responsibly" and sell its shares at the bottom of its planned price range due to "volatile" market conditions.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs, which was an adviser to Deliveroo and was responsible for stabilising the share price, had to buy about £75m worth of Deliveroo shares to support the share price in the first few days, according to the Financial Times.

How did Deliveroo's IPO work?

An IPO is one way for private companies to raise cash. An initial public offering sees shares offered to major investors, including pension and insurance companies, as well, sometimes, as private small investors.

They let the company know what they are prepared to pay for the shares, in conjunction with investment banks and other professional advisers hired by a company.

The shares then launch on a stock market. Deliveroo shares were only tradeable over the first week by major investors who had bought large chunks. Full trading, allowing anyone to buy and sell, began a week later. Trading on a stock market allows the price to be set freely in the open market by supply and demand.

The value of the shares, multiplied by how many there are, gives the market value of the company.

Some of the UK's biggest investment fund managers, such as Aberdeen Standard, Aviva Investors, BMO Global, charity fund manager CCLA, Legal and General Investment Management and M&G said they would not buy shares in Deliveroo, citing concerns, including over the working conditions of its riders.

Analyst Susannah Streeter at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown said that retail investors don't appear to share the same worries.

She said a surge of interest from smaller investors "will be some comfort for Deliveroo customers who were encouraged to buy a slice of the company but appeared to have thrown the dice on a disastrous debut.

"They were locked out of selling their shares for a week, while the company's initial valuation fell sharply. Now they finally have a 'get out of jail' card, but it seems for now that many have kept it in their back pocket, waiting it out for prices to stabilise."

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst of Markets.com, warned that the strike action by hundreds of UK riders due to start on Wednesday "underlines the regulatory risk attached to the stock".

About 400 of the food couriers in five towns and cities are also expected to stage socially-distanced protests over pay and conditions.

Deliveroo riders checking food bags
Deliveroo riders checking food bags

"I'm going on strike for my basic rights and those of all the other riders struggling to get by and support families on Deliveroo poverty pay," said Greg Howard, a Deliveroo rider and the chair of the IWGB's couriers and logistics branch.

He said: "I've seen conditions decline for years and then working through lockdown I contracted Covid-19 and got very little support from Deliveroo. After the pandemic, more people than ever understand this exploitation is no way to treat anyone, let alone key workers. The turning of the tide is clear. It's time for rights for riders."

Deliveroo has said in the past it provides work for about 50,000 riders in the UK.

A spokesperson said: "This small self-appointed union does not represent the vast majority of riders who tell us they value the total flexibility they enjoy while working with Deliveroo alongside the ability to earn over £13 an hour.

"Only yesterday we ran a survey and 89% of riders said that they were happy with the company and flexibility was their priority.

"We are proud that rider satisfaction is at an all-time high and that thousands of people are applying to be Deliveroo riders each and every week. Riders are at the heart of our business and today we are beginning a new consultation with riders about how we should invest our new £50m community fund."

Recommended Stories

  • IMF Says Fed Surprises Can Trigger Emerging-Market Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned that a potential surprise tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve could spur an increase in interest rates and capital outflows from emerging markets, underlining the need for clear central bank communication.Rising market interest rates in the U.S. so far have been driven by positive news on economic prospects and Covid-19 vaccines, which tends to boost portfolio inflows and lower spreads on U.S. dollar-denominated debt for most emerging markets, the IMF said Monday in an analytical chapter of its World Economic Outlook.The Fed has said it will maintain near-zero interest rates until the U.S. economy hits maximum employment and inflation is on track to exceed 2% for some time. But if central banks in advanced economies were to suddenly signal greater concern for inflation risks, the world could see a surprise tightening of financial conditions similar to the 2013 “taper tantrum,” IMF economists Philipp Engler, Roberto Piazza and Galen Sher wrote.“Monetary policy surprises,” as measured by the increase in interest rates on days of regularly scheduled Fed decisions, found that for each 1 percentage-point rise in U.S. interest rates, long-term rates climb by a third of a point in the average emerging market, the authors said in an accompanying blog post. The increase is two-thirds of a point in emerging markets with lower, speculative-grade credit ratings, the IMF said.To avoid triggering a deterioration in investor sentiment about emerging markets, advanced economy central banks can give clear, transparent communications about future monetary policy under different scenarios, the IMF said. The fund cited the Fed’s guidance about preconditions for a rate increase as an example. The IMF said that further Fed guidance on possible future scenarios would be useful.The IMF, which on Tuesday will release the principal forecasting section of the World Economic Outlook, last week cautioned that the global economy is at risk of being scarred by the pandemic and called on policy makers to limit the pain. The fund and the World Bank begin their week-long virtual spring meetings on Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Demand Concerns Continue To Plague Oil Markets

    Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday morning due to an increasingly promising economic outlook, although analysts continue to worry about oil demand with lockdowns likely to worsen after Easter

  • Oil Drops With Virus Risks in Europe Dimming the Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged the most in nearly two weeks as growing delays in Europe’s reopening and looming Iranian supply dampened hopes for a swift decline in global inventories.Futures in New York slumped 4.6% on Monday, sending prices to the lowest in more than a week and markedly below U.S. crude’s 50-day moving average. The U.K. may delay global travel beyond May 17 if Covid-19 infections continue to surge around the world, while Italy also extended some restrictions for travelers, adding further pressure to a recovery in oil consumption.Meanwhile, Iran, the U.S. and the remaining members in the 2015 nuclear deal are set to gather in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss potentially resurrecting the agreement, presenting a possible path toward removing sanctions on the Middle Eastern country’s oil exports. Yet, Iran indicated talks won’t succeed without the U.S. fully removing sanctions.“OPEC+ deciding to phase in production increases over time, when combined with news that potentially there could be more Iranian output, could very well mean that the market perceives there will be an imbalance more than previously,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “Demand from Europe being significantly slower may derail” the near-term outlook for consumption.More Iranian supply coming back to the market and renewed lockdowns complicate the picture for OPEC and its allies, which agreed last week to raise production by more than 2 million barrels a day over the next several months. Iran’s exports of crude, condensate and oil products could easily reach as much as 2 million barrels a day in the coming months amid a relatively muted U.S. response to higher shipments, according to consultant FGE.Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees “a lot more” output being needed over the northern hemisphere’s summer to meet rising demand, and OPEC+ can adjust their decision as needed when it meets next at the end of April.Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised prices for May oil shipments to Asia. Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region by 20 to 50 cents a barrel from April. Most prices for northwest European customers won’t be changed, while most grades to the U.S. will be cut by 10 cents. The move hinted at Saudi Arabia’s confidence in Asian demand recovering further.Brent’s nearest timespread has remained in backwardation since last week -- a bullish pattern in which near-term prices trade at a premium to those further out -- signaling tightening supplies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shale Giant Praises ‘Brilliant’ OPEC for Rebalancing Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. praised OPEC and its allies for managing crude markets out of last year’s historic crash and said the U.S. shale industry is thankful for its efforts.“They’ve been brilliant in the way they’ve handled it, the way they’ve been doing it,” Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at a conference hosted by the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association Tuesday. “Every U.S. oil and gas company are appreciating their efforts.”READ: OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply HikeOPEC+ and U.S. shale have been rivals for much of the last decade, with the Americans’ rapid growth eating away at the cartel’s share of the oil market and power to control it. But the U.S. has lost about 2 million barrels a day, or 15% of its production, over the past year and future growth is severely challenged by producers’ diminished access to capital and shareholder demands for cash returns over more output.Hollub says “too much investment” would be required for the U.S. to return to its peak of around 13 million barrels a day achieved in the first quarter of 2020. As such, Hollub sees OPEC bringing back some of its curtailed barrels but not enough to exceed global demand in the second half of the year.“They’re trying to get back to a supply-demand situation,” Hollub said. “Many of the countries worldwide need 60 or 70 or 80 dollars to break even and so ultimately I think in 2022 we’ll get to $70 or better.”Brent crude has risen about 20% this year to over $62 a barrel. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices slip despite stronger economic outlook

    Oil prices eased on Wednesday despite prospects for stronger global economic growth as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran opens the possibility of an easing of sanctions on its oil exports. Prices were trading in positive territory earlier in the session, buoyed by improving economic data. "Optimism on the global economic outlook boosted sentiment in the crude oil market," analysts from ANZ bank said.

  • Jokowi Backs Central Bank Mandate to Aid Indonesia’s Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is backing a push to expand Bank Indonesia’s mandate to include bolstering the economy, throwing his public support behind a legislative move that some analysts see as risking the central bank’s independence.Bank Indonesia shouldn’t just manage the currency, but also should support sustainable economic growth and job creation, Jokowi, as the president is known, said Wednesday in an interview in Jakarta. After a year when Indonesia struggled with its first recession in two decades, the economy is set to grow as much as 7% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, he added.“Of course I support Bank Indonesia to add growth and job creation to its mandate,” he said in a discussion at the presidential palace, where anti-virus measures included masks, face shields and clear screens on the table. He added: “Bank Indonesia will remain independent.”The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index of shares extended gains to 0.6% after his remarks, while the rupiah reversed an earlier loss to strengthen 0.1% to 14,495 a dollar.The president’s comments will be finely parsed by global investors, who last year were shaken by a similar attempt to increase government oversight of the central bank. Any pushback could worsen pressure on the rupiah and government bonds, which in recent months have been battered by a sell-off in emerging-market assets.Deliberations should continue on financial-sector reform to ensure a quick response by all authorities, including the central bank, during times of crisis, Jokowi said.The discussion hasn’t reached the issue of whether there should be a supervisory board to oversee the central bank and the Financial Services Authority, known as OJK, he added.Independent Target“Adding growth and jobs creation to the BI’s mandate is unlikely to be a problem for the market as long as their ability to set their targets independently is maintained,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore.Indonesia is not alone in reexamining the burden-sharing arrangements that arose between governments and central banks amid the pandemic. New Zealand and Brazil have told monetary authorities to expand their mandates, while Turkey fired its monetary policy chief over disagreements on the interest rate.A government expanding the central bank’s mandate doesn’t necessarily mean its independence is threatened, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“Even if Bank Indonesia were to be formally tasked with supporting economic growth, I doubt it would materially change the way they currently conduct monetary policy,” he said. “The bank has been clear that maintaining a stable rupiah and keeping inflation low provides the best environment for economic growth.”Aggressive StimulusIndonesia has been able to limit the economic fallout from Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak thanks to aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Gross domestic product shrank 2.1% in 2020, Indonesia’s first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis, but that was a shallower slump than what most countries in the region experienced.GDP is likely to contract 0.5% in the first three months of the year before this quarter’s rebound, Jokowi said.In addition to expanding the monetary authority’s mandate, the president is pushing for financial-sector reform that supports better coordination between Bank Indonesia, the OJK and the Deposit Insurance Agency for a faster response in times of crisis. The reform should also prepare the country to regulate the digital economy, he added.Vaccine PriorityIndonesia may find it tricky to convince investors the central bank’s autonomy will be protected, according to Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. The proposed changes to the bank’s mandate come at a time when the government is still relying on Bank Indonesia to buy up a significant amount of debt in the face of waning market appetite.“A better way to time these reforms is when things are a lot more normal and the government has more time to focus on discussing these issues in detail,” Paracuelles said.The vaccine program takes priority in the president’s mind. Indonesia can expect the program to slow down in the next few months as supply dwindles due to vaccine nationalism elsewhere, before picking up in July when the country is set to receive as many as 80 million doses a month, Jokowi said. That supply boost will lead cases to drop drastically -- a boon for consumer sentiment.“Manufacturing, factories, industries are already working,” he said. “What hasn’t risen drastically and returned to normal is consumption.”(Updates with more detail throughout and comments from analysts.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Euro-Area Companies Return to Broad Growth on Vaccine Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone companies have returned to broad-based growth for only the second time since the pandemic started, with factories booming and confidence high that vaccinations will soon end the coronavirus crisis.Germany, Italy, Spain and Ireland all saw business activity rise last month and France halted its contraction, according to IHS Markit’s latest survey of purchasing managers. Those nations, the only ones for which the data provider polls both manufacturing and services companies, account for more than three-quarters of the euro-area economy.It’s the first time none of the countries had a shrinking private sector since a short-lived rebound in July, before the second wave of the pandemic. Factory output increased in March at the fastest pace in almost 24 years of data collection, and the service sector came close to stabilizing.The report adds to evidence that companies and consumers are looking past the region’s slow vaccine rollout and renewed lockdowns, betting that a ramp-up in inoculations will allow the start of a return to normality. In the meantime, governments have extended fiscal support, a 750 billion-euro ($890 billion) joint recovery fund is due to kick in from June, and the European Central Bank has accelerated monetary stimulus to keep borrowing costs low.“Firms’ expectations of growth are running at the highest for just over three years amid growing hopes that the vaccine roll-out will boost sales in the coming months,” said Chris Williamson, IHS Markit’s chief business economist. “Companies and their customers are looking ahead to better times, but have also increasingly adapted to life with the virus.”Back to HealthThe survey also showed that companies are reporting rising costs because of supply-side delays, but are increasingly able to pass them onto customers.The euro zone is lagging way behind the U.S. and U.K. in the pace of vaccinations, and is currently being hit by a third wave of infections. Extended restrictions probably pushed the economy into a contraction last quarter, cementing a double-dip recession.Follow our Covid-19 vaccine trackerStill, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said in a report this week that the health situation “looks better than the public debate might suggest.” They predict euro-area gross domestic product will expand 5.1% this year, and said it is “easy to imagine” that being beaten if vaccinations rescue the southern European tourist season and manufacturing-dependent nations such as Germany benefit from the global upturn.ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch told Bloomberg in an interview on Tuesday that he’s “pretty optimistic” for the economy, and set his sights on the moment when talks can begin on how to unwind crisis measures without too much market disruption.“A lot of the conditions are met for a sustained recovery when we get out of lockdown, and if it’s not enough then we’ll have to do more,” he said. “I hope that at some point we’re going to discuss an exit, because it will show that our policy is effective. But exit is never a piece of cake and it’s never completely smooth.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scaramucci: Bitcoin Is The Apex Predator, But Ethereum Will Be The Actual Store Of Value

    Anthony Scaramucci, known Bitcoin proponent heading global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, believes that the future of the digital asset in investment portfolios is inevitable. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci called it "the apex predator in the space. I tell my clients whether you like it or not, the world is moving into digitization.” SkyBridge Capital’s Bitcoin Fund LP holds over $600 million worth of Bitcoin at present, and two weeks ago, the firm applied for the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, by Scaramucci’s own admission, SkyBridge’s focus on Bitcoin may have more to do with its clients’ preferences rather than his own. “I predicted Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow, but I’m in an institutionalist sort of business. I think like an institutionalist, and I’ve got to get my clients thinking about cryptocurrency and digital assets. So, as a first step, I’m focused on Bitcoin and we only have now a Bitcoin fund,” he said. Why It Matters: In recent months, Ethereum has risen in popularity, and price, after its use cases extended beyond DeFi (decentralized finance) into the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has garnered support from high-profile investors, including Mark Cuban, who recently revealed his bullish stance on Ethereum, calling it a “hotbed of continuous innovation”. Scaramucci appeared to share this belief too, as he went on to state, "The technology around Ethereum is going to make it a sticky cryptocurrency and a store of value and something people will transact with.” What Else: While he wouldn’t recommend a 20% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency just yet, Scaramucci thinks that an allocation between one and three percent would be ideal for investors. “When you think about our children... they're going to be very comfortable transacting in Ethereum or Bitcoin, and I’ve got to get my clients ready for that,” he said. “If they have a 1, 2, or 3% position they're going to look at us as fiduciaries and think they were very well served.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During CeremonyAnalysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These 2 Stocks Look Poised for a Turnaround, Say Analysts

    Stocks can fall for any number of reasons, but successful investors know to look under the hood before bailing out. Some stocks will sputter and stall, only to restart and accelerate later. If the underlying business is sound, even a sharp drop in share value may be an incident rather than a lasting hit. But before you buy a beaten-down stock, make sure to do your homework first, and find out what’s behind the stock’s share price drop. With this in mind, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 2 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts believe a turnaround is on the horizon. Let's take a closer look. uniQure N.V. (QURE) We’ll start in the biotech sector, with uniQure, a gene therapy company, researching single-dose, potentially curative, treatments for patients with severe genetic diseases. uniQure’s two most advanced programs are treatments for hemophilia and Huntington’s disease, which are in Phase 3 and Phase 1/2 trials, respectively. The treatments are adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies (AAV), developed on a proprietary platform. The FDA has placed a hold on the company’s hemophilia B studies, following the mid-December safety report that identified a serious adverse event during the HOPE-B Phase 3 clinical trial of AMT-061. One patient was diagnosed with HCC (hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common liver cancer) during the study. That patient had several HCC risk factors, including a long history of hepatitis C and B, smoking, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. uniQure has since screened over 100 patients in all of its hemophilia B programs, including all 54 patients in the HOPE-B study for liver complications, with negative results; the company and the FDA are now evaluating this event. Preliminary indications are, the adverse event was not related to this specific gene therapy. uniQure’s other main pipeline project, AMT-130, is a potential treatment for Huntington’s disease, a severe, genetically related mental disorder. AMT-130 is undergoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials, with the second dose cohort due to start enrollment in 3Q21. A second clinical study of AMT-130 is scheduled to start in Europe in 2H21. Through all of this, QURE shares are down 26% since the FDA hold on AMT-061. However, analyst Difei Yang, of Mizuho, takes note of the investigation of the HCC event in the HOPE-B trial as a boost for investors. “[We] believe these analyses suggest that multiple risk factors independent of AAV vector integration likely contributed to the development of HCC. The company submitted these analyses to the FDA, and an update on the clinical hold status could be expected as early as in 2Q21,” Yang noted. Yang sees the stock’s current valuation and positive prospects as reason for optimism. “[We] see … a favorable risk/reward in the shares given: 1) a positive safety update on the lead HemB program which we see as a de-risking event for the company, and 2) initial efficacy data from the Huntington's program expected in late 2021/early 2022. We expect this data update to be a closely-watched catalyst following the recent failures of competing ASO programs,” Yang summed up. To this end, Yang gives QURE a $52 price target to go long with her upgraded stance, indicating a 45% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Yang’s track record, click here) The stumbling blocks that have hit QURE in recent months are a type familiar to followers of the biotech industry, and so the analysts have not deserted this stock – QURE shares have a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 5 recent positive reviews. The shares are priced at $35.78, with an average price target of $67.40 suggesting an 88% one-year upside. (See QURE stock analysis on TipRanks) Ontrak (OTRK) Ontrack is another stock related to the healthcare industry – but on the customer facing end rather than biotech research. Ontrak is in the telehealth niche, using an AI-powered platform to track and monitor patients with chronic disease conditions, recommending behavioral modifications to improve health outcomes. The company combines predictive analysis and human engagement in its program, and has delivered durable cost savings for more than half of its enrolled members. Shares in in Ontrak had been rising through the beginning of February, but started slipping in the middle of that month. In March, several headline events began impacting the stock, and shares dropped 63% from their peak. The first hit came when management, in the Q4 earnings pre-announcement, revealed that the company’s largest customer, Aetna, would be terminating its contract in June of this year. The news pushed the 2021 guidance down, making forward projections much worse than the Street had anticipated. The actual Q4 results, however, showed substantial year-over-year increases in revenue – Q4’s top line, at $29.3 million, was up 149% yoy. The quarterly results were followed on March 16 by the announcement that Jonathan Mayhew, Executive VP of CVS, would step up as CEO of Ontrak starting April 12. Mayhew is a former executive from Aetna, and there is hope that his connections will help Ontrak to regain its largest contract. The announcement of Mayhew’s accession to the top spot at Ontrak prompted 5-star Canaccord analyst Richard Close to upgrade his rating on OTRK shares from Hold to Buy. “[We] view this [the Mayhew hire] as a major positive for Ontrak and validation of the company's service offering. The addition of Mayhew could enable Ontrak to regain its Aetna Behavioral Health contract for substance use disorder (SUD) and potentially also add anxiety and depression conditions, while also opening up the potential for other populations at Aetna and CVS Health," Close opined. The analyst added, "We do note in 2021 the financial optics of losing Aetna still remain, but longer term this hire is very encouraging for Ontrak's growth, and we believe it will provide the opportunity for multiple expansion from the stock's historically discounted valuation.” Close’s comments back his upgraded stance, and his $46 price target suggests room for ~33% one-year upside. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) The rest of the Street leans to the bullish side. OTRK's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 3 Buys and 2 holds. There’s possible upside of 36%, should the target of $47 be met in the year ahead. (See OTRK stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Report: Pandemic amped up anti-Semitism, forced it online

    Coronavirus lockdowns last year shifted some anti-Semitic hatred online, where conspiracy theories blaming Jews for the pandemic’s medical and economic devastation abounded, Israeli researchers reported Wednesday. The findings, which came in an annual report by Tel Aviv University's researchers on anti-Semitism, show that the social isolation of the pandemic kept Jews away from those who wish to harm them. The number of violent incidents toward Jews across some 40 countries dropped last year, from 456 to 371 — roughly the same levels the researchers reported from 2016 to 2018.

  • The meeting with two trans women that might have helped convince the Arkansas governor to oppose the anti-trans bill

    Before he tried to stop Arkansas' anti-trans bill, Governor Asa Hutchinson sat down with the state's only openly trans elected official, she said.

  • Matt Gaetz: Why this Trump ally is fighting for his political life

    The story includes allegations and counter-claims of extortion, fraud and sex trafficking.

  • Kim Kardashian West joins billionaires' club

    Forbes business magazine adds the US reality TV star to its list of the super-rich.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

    The Clippers signed DeMarcus Cousins on Monday to add depth at center.

  • Gonzaga's pursuit of perfection ends in out-of-synch showing

    Corey Kispert greeted his coach with a hug on the sideline as he checked out for the last time, then soon wrapped his arms around Jalen Suggs as his teammate broke down in tears. Disbelief and reality had set in: Gonzaga's push for perfection had fallen short, stopped by an aggressive Baylor team that never let the Bulldogs find the often seamless execution that had carried them all season. The Bulldogs — who had seemingly had everything clicking from the season’s opening tip — ended the season with an out-of-synch and disjointed showing in Monday night’s 86-70 loss to the Bears in the NCAA championship game.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Anti-Trump Republicans weigh in on Biden

    And Senate Democrats get a big win.

  • Pandemic lends modern twist to French vintage fashion sales

    In Artcurial's auction house overlooking the shuttered boutiques of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, vintage fashion expert Clara Vivien is overseeing the sale of hundreds of Chanel jackets, shoes and jewelled accessories - all online. Paris may be the world's fashion capital, but a third COVID-19 lockdown is once again sending lovers of luxury who have time to spare and money to spend on to their screens in search of a the next vintage Chanel dress or Hermes handbag. Vintage was already enjoying a revival, Vivien said, driven by a growing discomfort with "fast fashion" among consumers and increasing environmental awareness.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.