Deliveroo Surprise Strength in Orders Provide Post-IPO Boost

Ivan Levingston
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc’s orders grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, driving the firm to hit the top end of its full-year guidance and providing a lift after the stock languished since going public last year. Shares in the company gained as much as 6.1% in London on Thursday, the most since August.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Food delivery companies have been struggling to grapple with the end of the pandemic, with customers returning to work and regulators prepping new rules for gig economy workers.

“We’re really pleased with how we performed vis-a-vis year-on-year versus a very restricted period a year ago,” Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu said in an interview.

Read more: Deliveroo Jumps Most in Five Months as Growth Tops Estimates

Shu added that the company now had three small fulfillment centers in London for its new rapid grocery offering and that “the consumer adoption, the retention, the frequency is really off the charts.”

Full-year gross transaction value rose 70% year-on-year in constant currency, the edge of the previously projected 60% to 70% range, the London-based food delivery company said in a statement Thursday. Fourth-quarter GTV gained 36% to 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), while analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected gains of 28.3%.

U.K. and Ireland led the company’s performance, with the value of transactions rising 71% across 2021, as the firm said it gained U.K. market share. In the international segment, orders gained 74% but outpaced transaction value as the average order size decreased.

Addressing new rules from the European Commission that could impact millions of gig economy workers, Shu told analysts on a conference call that he generally viewed the proposals positively and that they put Europe on a path to further clarity.

Key Insights

  • Orders in the past quarter were 80.8 million -- a sequential gain of 10% -- while GTV per order rose 1% in constant currency to 21.4 pounds.

  • The company confirmed its full-year guidance for gross profit margins of 7.5% to 7.75% as a ratio of transaction value.

  • On-demand grocery gained to represent 8% of GTV in second-half 2021, up from 7% in the first half.

  • Shu said there was interest globally for its rapid grocery offering from partners.

  • In October, Deliveroo raised projections for 2021 growth in a bet that diners would continue to order meals to their home amid a reopening of economies.

  • Amid recent acquisitions by other food delivery companies, Shu said “the industry is still pretty early in its maturity if you look at online penetration.”

  • Competitor Just Eat Takeaway.com NV saw order growth slow on its platform in the fourth quarter, as it launches a trial partnership with U.K. grocer Asda Group Ltd.

  • The company will report full-year 2021 results on March 17.

Market Context

  • Deliveroo shares rose as much as 6.1% at the start of trading Thursday and were up 3.1% at 10:24 a.m. in London. They’ve fallen more than 50% since the market debut last March.

  • Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne said in a note Thursday that “The absence of 2022 guidance means we can’t yet frame near-term growth and profitability expectations. For a tape for online food delivery names, and a weak performance into the print, we see cause for a bump in the equity today.”

Get More

  • Food Delivery Giants Enter Year Jockeying for Deals and Turf

  • The Gig Economy’s Political Reckoning Has Arrived: QuickTake

  • Deliveroo to Launch Global Expansion of Fast Grocery Service

  • Amazon, Deliveroo Partner to Offer Prime Members Free Delivery

(Updates 7th paragraph with commentary from analyst call, shares)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande's offshore bondholders say to consider enforcement action

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -An ad hoc offshore creditors group of China Evergrande said on Thursday it has had no substantive engagement with the firm over its restructuring plans despite the firm's repeated assurances. The group, represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis & Company, said in a statement it has no option but to seriously consider enforcement actions and it is prepared to take all necessary actions to defend its legal rights. The world's most indebted property company Evergrande has nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default last month after it missed payments.

  • Bond Rally Peters Out; Presales Cash in Focus: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A record-breaking rally in Chinese property bonds petered out on Thursday as investors raised doubts over how much a reported plan to grant developers greater access to funds from presold homes will benefit distressed firms.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets

  • Turkey May Spend $3.8 Billion to Boost State Banks’ Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey plans to inject 51.5 billion liras ($3.8 billion) into state banks to ensure they keep lending to businesses after the lira’s record drop eroded their buffers.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?Turke

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Why Shiba Inu's Robinhood Rumors Are a Bigger Deal Than Dogecoin's Tesla News

    A Robinhood listing would mean more to Shiba Inu.

  • Got $3,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you were lucky enough to own a $3,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) when he took control of the company in 1965, that position would now be worth nearly $81 million. The Oracle of Omaha's knack for finding high-quality long-term investment opportunities has led to market-crushing results, and his storied performance means the investing world tends to keep a close eye on his company's holdings. Let's take a closer look at five top stocks backed by Berkshire Hathaway that are worth buying and holding for the long term.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Astounding Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If premarket trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • Are These 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Ready to Turn It Around in 2022?

    These dividend stocks underwhelmed in 2021, but renewed interest in value stocks could turn things around.

  • Want 161% to 228% Gains? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    In many ways, 2021 was a year like no other, with the stock market providing one such example. Over the course of last year, the S&P 500 gained 26.9% overall, hitting a new record high on 70 separate occasions.

  • Here’s what history says about the Nasdaq Composite’s near-term returns after closing below its 200-day moving average

    The Nasdaq Composite Index notched its first close below a closely watched, long-term trend line since April of 2020, and investors may be wondering how the benchmark tends to perform in the near to immediate-term after slipping below that mark. On Tuesday, following the holiday in observance of Martin King Luther Jr. Day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) tumbled 2.6% to 14,506, nearing its correction level at 14,451.69, which would represent a decline of 10% from its Nov. 19 record close and meet the common definition of a correction. The close below the 200-day trend line put an end to a streak that has lasted nearly 440 trading sessions, or well over a year.