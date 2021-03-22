Deliveroo targets valuation of up to £8.8bn in share listing

·1 min read

Deliveroo is seeking a valuation of up to £8.8bn when it starts selling its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The takeaway food delivery platform has said it plans to sell its shares at a price of between 390p and 460p, in what is set to be the biggest UK share listing in more than seven years.

It also said on Monday the total value of orders in January and February this year was up 121% on last year.

Founder Will Shu said there were "huge" opportunities ahead.

Demand for takeaway meals has soared during the coronavirus pandemic, after lockdown measures were first implemented a year ago and restaurants have been forced to close.

Restrictions on hospitality businesses in England are currently set to start to ease on 12 April at the earliest.

Deliveroo - which has yet to announce a profit - said it would use the money raised to invest in the business.

It said there were "enormous" market opportunities: "The way we think about it is simple: there are 21 meal occasions in a week - breakfast, lunch, and dinner - seven days a week. Right now, less than one of those 21 transactions takes place online. We are working to change that."

Customers who have placed at least one order with Deliveroo will have a chance to buy shares in the business, with what the company calls "loyal" customers being given priority.

On Sunday, Mr Shu told Sky News he would cash-in part of his 6.2% stake in the business, which could be worth £550m.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off $2.5 Billion IPO, U.K.’s Largest in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc started taking investor orders in a share sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), marking the largest initial public offering in the U.K. since September.Deliveroo is selling shares at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds apiece, according to a statement Monday, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds to 8.8 billion pounds.The offering is the biggest float on the London Stock Exchange since THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will take investor orders through March 30, with the stock set to start trading a day after, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.The sale consists of as many as 384.6 million shares, and that amount could be increased by as much as 10% if there’s enough demand. Besides the 1 billion pounds of new shares the company aims to sell, existing shareholders will also offer stock in the IPO, Deliveroo said, without providing details. It plans to to invest its proceeds to fuel growth.Deliveroo is coming to the market at a time coronavirus restrictions have caused soaring demand for food delivery. Gross transaction value -- the total value of purchases on its platform -- rose 121% in January and February versus the same period last year, the company said Monday, after a 64% increase in 2020.“Bringing the food category online represents an enormous market opportunity,” it said, adding that less than one of 21 meals a week including breakfast lunch and dinner takes place online now.Its shareholders include Amazon.com Inc., which holds a 16% stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures, who own about 10% each, and U.S. mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with a 8.1% interest.Deliveroo is listing with two classes of shares, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years. The offering comes after a government-backed report this month made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules, including allowing such governance structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are implemented.The proposals are part of London’s attempts to retain its clout as a major financial center in a post-Brexit world and attract fast-growth technology companies to its stock exchange. About 4.8 billion pounds has been raised in the U.K. through IPOs in the first three months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in what might end up as the busiest-ever first quarter for listings in the City.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds trading date in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

