Deliveroo targets valuation of up to £8.8bn in share listing

Deliveroo is seeking a valuation of up to £8.8bn when it starts selling its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The takeaway food delivery platform has said it plans to sell its shares at a price of between 390p and 460p, in what is set to be the biggest UK share listing in more than seven years.

It also said on Monday the total value of orders in January and February this year was up 121% on last year.

Founder Will Shu said there were "huge" opportunities ahead.

Demand for takeaway meals has soared during the coronavirus pandemic, after lockdown measures were first implemented a year ago and restaurants have been forced to close.

Restrictions on hospitality businesses in England are currently set to start to ease on 12 April at the earliest.

Deliveroo - which has yet to announce a profit - said it would use the money raised to invest in the business.

It said there were "enormous" market opportunities: "The way we think about it is simple: there are 21 meal occasions in a week - breakfast, lunch, and dinner - seven days a week. Right now, less than one of those 21 transactions takes place online. We are working to change that."

Customers who have placed at least one order with Deliveroo will have a chance to buy shares in the business, with what the company calls "loyal" customers being given priority.

On Sunday, Mr Shu told Sky News he would cash-in part of his 6.2% stake in the business, which could be worth £550m.