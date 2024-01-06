Delivery of Danish F-16s to Ukraine delayed for 6 months

Berlingske, the Danish newspaper, citing the Ministry of Defence of the country, reports that the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by Denmark has been delayed for six months.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg.

Details: Copenhagen was supposed to deliver the first six aircraft by the new year of 2024, but instead, their delivery is expected in the second quarter, the ministry informed the newspaper.

The article states that the delivery schedule has always depended on the fulfilment of several conditions, including the successful training of Ukrainian pilots and the availability of sufficient logistics and infrastructure for servicing the F-16s in Ukraine, as stated by the ministry without providing more detailed information.

Berlingske reported that, currently, six Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training on these fighters in Denmark. In August, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen promised to send 19 F-16 aircraft to Kyiv.

Background:

On 5 January, it was reported that Norway had completed the delivery to Denmark of two F-16 fighter jets intended for training Ukrainian pilots.

Norway announced this week that it would send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots in their use and confirmed that it would send 10 instructors to Denmark to help with the training.

Belgium will also send two two-seat F-16 fighter jets and about fifty personnel to Denmark between March and September to train Ukrainian pilots.

Ukrainian pilots are or will be trained in the USA, Romania, Denmark, France and the UK. Last year, six Ukrainians completed basic training, including learning English, before Christmas.

