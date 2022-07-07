Delivery driver arrested in connection with attempted burglary

A part-time fill-in delivery driver for United Parcel Service was arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at a Skamania County home on Saturday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

At 10:23 p.m., a homeowner off Mabee Mines Road, northeast of Washougal, reported that a UPS driver had broken into their home while they were asleep around 9:20 p.m.

Law enforcement said the driver initially got in through the back door but then went to the front door, where he also entered before walking down a hallway. He was then confronted by the homeowner’s daughter and departed after he left a package.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The next day, the deputies said they received another call from a homeowner on Wantland Road, a short distance from Mabee Mines Road, who reported that a UPS driver had attempted to break into their home but could not get in.

Deputies said they contacted the UPS security office and the UPS depot in Portland, which both helped in identifying and finding the suspect.

Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Vancouver, Washington man and booked him into the Skamania County Jail for residential burglary, criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP