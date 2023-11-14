Delivery driver charged in fatal hit-and-run near Bills stadium

Nov. 14—A 32-year-old Buffalo man had been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident near Highmark Stadium on Monday night.

Khairullah I. Hasein, 32, of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday before Orchard Park Town Court Justice Jorge S. DeRosas on one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a class "D" felony.

The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Monday. Members of the Orchard Park Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on Southwestern Boulevard near Stadium Drive. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Rochester, was taken by Orchard Park EMS ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was later found in the City of Buffalo. Hasein, who was working as a delivery driver at the time of the incident, is accused of driving away from the scene without reporting the incident to police after hitting the pedestrian with his vehicle.

Hasein is scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing. He was held without bail. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Orchard Park Police Department, Erie County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and the Buffalo Police Department for their work in this investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Beth A. Solek of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.