Delivery driver’s dog missing after his SUV is stolen in Middletown

A Hartford man who stole a delivery driver’s SUV with a Pitbull mix inside abandoned the missing dog on the side of the road Saturday night in Middletown, police said.

The dog’s owner told police that he was delivering food in the area of 83 Broad Street about 8:43 p.m. when his Chevy Trax was stolen with his gray Pitbull mix Luna inside, according to the Middletown Police Department.

The driver’s vehicle was equipped with OnStar, which Middletown investigators used to track it to the area of Ballfall Road. There, an officer tried to pull over the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Malik D. Awuah. Awuah did not stop and led police on a brief chase, reportedly crossing the double yellow line multiple times, running red lights and speeding past other vehicles, according to police.

OnStar personnel were able to remotely slow the vehicle down as it entered Cromwell and the vehicle was remotely disabled as police caught up to it as Awuah tried to merge onto Route 9 South. Police said Awuah got out of the SUV and ran from police but was caught within a few minutes.

The dog was not in the vehicle when it was finally stopped and Awuah reportedly told police that he had left the dog in the road minutes after he stole the SUV, police said.

Investigators suspect that Luna was left in the road near South Main Street and Pameacha Avenue. As of Sunday evening she had not been found.

Awuah was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving and cruelty to animals. He was being held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.

Anyone with information about Luna is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department.