Delivery driver forces way into Turlock home, tries to assault woman, police say

A man who was delivering packages for Amazon walked into a home and tried to assault a woman Friday, Turlock police said.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Lee Crisp, 22, of Modesto, walked through an open door of the home n the 2300 block of Lander Avenue late Friday morning and “made a statement to the female victim about her attractive appearance,” police said in a news release issued Friday evening.

The woman screamed for her husband and the two pushed Crisp out of the house. The husband went looking for Crisp while his wife locked herself in a bathroom and called 911.

The husband’s co-worker, who was waiting outside, saw Crisp jump a fence into the backyard of the home. Crisp then broke into the house by breaking a bedroom window, police said. The husband and his co-worker found Crisp in the house and detained him until police arrived.

Police arrested Crisp and booked him into Stanislaus County Jail on charges of attempted rape, burglary and vandalism. Crisp suffered minor cuts but declined medical treatment, authorities said. He remained in jail Saturday morning with bail set at $300,000.

Police said Crisp arrived at the home in an Amazon delivery vehicle and wore an Amazon uniform, but he did not have any packages to deliver at the victim’s address. Crisp works for Soon Express, a third-party delivery company that works with Amazon.

Authorities said in the release that while they do not believe this incident should directly reflect on delivery companies operating in the area, “all residents should be cautious when receiving packages from unknown delivery personnel.”

Investigators said they believe the assault is an isolated incident, but they are working to confirm that. They ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 664-7323.