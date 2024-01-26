Delivery driver found shot dead outside apartments in Renton’s Fairwood area

A delivery driver was shot and killed outside the Fairwood Pond Apartments in unincorporated Renton early Thursday.

Deputies were called to the apartment complex at 14700 Southeast Petrovitsky Road shortly before 5 a.m. and found a 50-year-old man dead in the parking lot.

It appears that the man was delivering packages Wednesday night when he was involved in an argument or fight and was shot, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was using his car to deliver packages.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov.