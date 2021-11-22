Delivery driver shoots two armed 20-year-olds trying to rob him, Philadelphia cops say

After three people attempted to steal from a delivery driver, the man shot two of them with his own gun, Philadelphia police said. One later died from his injuries.

Police told WPVI the delivery driver was dropping off food to his family in a northeastern Philadelphia neighborhood a bit after midnight when three people approached him — and tried to rob him.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said the man was an Uber delivery driver, Fox29 reported.

He told them there was money in his car, WPVI reported.

The delivery driver then pulled his gun and shot at them, hitting two men, police said in a statement obtained by McClatchy News.

It is unclear if the third suspect, who police say ran away, was injured.

WPVI reported police said the delivery driver was licensed to carry the gun.

He shot two 20-year-old men multiple times, police said. The first man was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second man was shot multiple times in the chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said two guns were recovered, and an arrest was made, as the investigation is ongoing. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on what charges the arrested man may face.

Pregnant woman gunned down while unloading baby shower gifts, Pennsylvania cops say

Pizzeria robbers used ladle as a weapon against workers, Pennsylvania cops say