Delivery driver shot during robbery, attempted carjacking in Brighton Heights

A delivery driver was shot during a robbery and attempted carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Monday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for two shots fired in the 1700 block of Marmaduke Street.

Once on scene, officers located a male victim with gunshot wounds to his leg and groin area. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident as a robbery and attempted carjacking.

Investigators are searching for as many as three suspects who are believed to have fled the scene on foot. No description of the suspects is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

