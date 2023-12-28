Delivery driver shot on in Interstate 30 in Fort Worth. No suspects, police say

A FedEx delivery driver was shot just after noon Wednesday while driving in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth, police said.

The driver was treated at a hospital. There are no suspects.

FedEx said in a statement to Star Telegram affiliate WFAA: “The safety and security of our team members is always our top priority. We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are focused on the well-being of our team member.”