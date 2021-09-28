Delivery driver shot and killed on the Near West Side

A food delivery driver was shot and killed Monday night on the Near West Side, Chicago police said in a media notification.

Police said the driver, 57, was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the chest by a gunman who approached on foot. The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street in the University Village neighborhood.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m. He had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Tuesday morning.

Police said they did not know whether the shooting was a robbery or carjacking attempt.

