Delivery driver shot and killed while dropping off food late at night, GA cops say

A food delivery driver was shot during the early hours of May 27 in a Georgia neighborhood, police said.

Officer got a call of a shooting around 1:15 in the morning at the 3600 block of Oakwood Manor in Decatur, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a man dead in front of a home, WSB-TV reported.

Officers didn’t reveal the man’s identity but did confirm he appeared to be making a food delivery at the time he was shot and killed.

A neighbor told FOX5 that his Ring security camera showed two cars driving by the neighborhood and speeding off once shots were fired.

Police said no suspects are in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department, FOX5 reported.

Decatur is about 7 miles northeast of Atlanta.

