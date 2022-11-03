Delivery driver steals truck full of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Pennsylvania cops say

A delivery driver is accused of stealing a truck full of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Pennsylvania police told news outlets.

Was the temptation of an original glazed doughnut simply too much? Was the pastry so crispy, the glaze so creamy that he had to have it all for himself?

The driver’s motivations aren’t clear, but on Thursday, Oct. 27 he apparently went rogue, South Abington Township Police Department told WBRE.

That night, workers at a nearby Krispy Kreme awaited a fresh shipment of doughnuts, according to the outlet. But the delivery truck, driven by 40-year-old Robert Rebmann Jr., never arrived.

Rebmann’s employers tried contacting him after the missed delivery, but he didn’t respond, police told WTAJ.

The following morning, South Abington police learned the truck had been stolen, the outlet reported.

Police found Rebmann and he was booked into the Lackawanna County Prison, WOLF reported. He faces charges of theft and receiving stolen property, and his bail was set at $25,000.

The delivery truck was recovered and returned to Krispy Kreme, police told the station.

South Abington is about 130 miles north of Philadelphia.

