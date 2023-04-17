Delivery driver trips teen chased by cops — and hangs onto the pizza, PA video shows

Officers in Pennsylvania received a helping hand — actually, a foot — from a pizza delivery driver, video shows.

The delivery driver for Cocco’s Pizza in Aston helped make the arrest of an alleged carjacker Sunday, April 16, outside a home in Brookhaven.

Doorbell camera video shows a car crash into an electrical pole as the delivery driver was at a home’s doorstep. The car was being driven by a 17-year-old who was being chased by police, according to the Delco Daily Times.

“That’s a high-speed chase,” a woman inside the home is heard saying as police cars are shown in the video.

The delivery driver took a few steps toward the curb as the teenager exits the car and tries escaping police on foot.

But he was thwarted by the driver, who maintained his grip on the pizza as he tripped the teenager. Officers were right behind to detain the suspect.

“I started walking towards the road, but I couldn’t do anything with my hands because I’m holding the pizza, so I just stuck my leg out,” the driver told WPVI.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language.

He said in an interview with WTFX he wanted to do his part because he “was raised to step in if you see something that’s not right.”

Cocco’s said the pizza was delivered unharmed.

The delivery driver earned a shoutout from the Brookhaven Police Department, which hinted that he should apply to be an officer.

“I understand the pizza ended up being delivered without any further incidents,” Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice told WCAU. “But, in all seriousness, we do ask people to not intervene. We do want to let the police handle it. But, in this case, it did work out.”

The 17-year-old and a 19-year-old passenger were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as numerous traffic violations, according to the Daily Times.

Brookhaven is about 20 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

