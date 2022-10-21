Delivery drivers on edge after latest Pittsburgh-area carjacking

Pittsburgh police are investigating a carjacking involving a delivery driver who was trying to fulfill an order in the city’s Garfield neighborhood.

Public safety officials said at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, a Door Dash driver came to Fern Street to deliver food when a car drove up with two people inside. Police say the passenger jumped out, got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, then tried to hit the victim with his own car before driving away.

Jene Meyers decided to take the night off from her usual Uber Eats deliveries after hearing about the driver being carjacked right on her street.

“I try to be safe, I try to keep somebody with me. I also try to do it in the daytime, but as you can see now, it’s not even good to do it in the daytime,” Meyers said. “That is so crazy, that’s scary.”

There have been more than a dozen recent reports of carjackings in the last few weeks, at least three of which, Pittsburgh police said, were connected to juveniles with guns.

Meyers tells Channel 11 she has learned to identify potential signs of suspicious activity and worries about being lured to abandoned properties.

“I know I had two orders yesterday, and when I got to the place, there was no life inside of the place,” Meyers said. “I’m thinking in my head, it had to be a setup.”

“It hits so close to home, you know what I’m saying? So now I’m really worried,” said Vaughn Davis, who lives in Garfield.

So far, no one has been arrested in the most recent incident.

If you have any information, call Pittsburgh police.

