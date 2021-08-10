Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

FILE PHOTO: Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin
·1 min read

Berlin (Reuters) - Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia.

The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion.

Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will follow this autumn.

"The pace of our expansion will definitely accelerate," Artur Schreiber, Delivery Hero's head of German operations, told Reuters in an interview.

Established players like Delivery Hero face intense competition from a crop of newer, well-funded startups running networks of 'dark stores' that can dispatch groceries ordered on a smartphone app to the doorstep within minutes.

Analysts predict a shakeout once the pace of growth slows and Delivery Hero, a constituent of Germany's DAX blue-chip share index, has built equity stakes in a number of its peers in a move that could herald industry consolidation.

British-based online food delivery company Deliveroo disclosed on Monday Delivery Hero had taken a 5.09% stake.

Delivery Hero reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products, does not admit liability

    A woman in Pennsylvania, for instance, in 2016 sought to blame Amazon for a merchant's retractable dog leash that blinded her eye when it snapped. Amazon maintains that sellers themselves are responsible, and most courts have ruled in its favor https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/amazon-not-liable-third-partys-product-says-texas-top-court-2021-06-28. A state appellate court in California, however, last year said it could be liable for goods it stores and ships via its Fulfillment by Amazon program.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • Permian Basin Gets Vote of Confidence With Infrastructure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The region at the heart of the once-booming U.S. shale industry is signaling confidence in a nascent recovery after the pandemic crushed demand and curtailed oil and gas drilling.The Permian Basin, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, has grown over the past decade to produce more oil than Iraq. But it has struggled to cope with some of the effects of its expansion over the past decade: roads crumbling from a heavy volume of 18-wheelers, a lack of doctors, skyrocketing house

  • Oyu Tolgoi review raises doubts over Rio Tinto stance on cost overruns

    The review "raises certain questions in relation to the project management process" around the cost blowout and delay, Turquoise Hill said. "Rio Tinto will engage with the OT (Oyu Tolgoi) Board as soon as we have had the opportunity to review the report in detail," Australia's Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Mexico's Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

    Mexico could become the third nation to legalize cannabis after its Supreme Court ruled cannabis use and possession laws were unconstitutional, decriminalizing it in June 2021. The decision came after several deadlines were not met by Congress, prompting the court to take action. Cannabis reform continues to make incremental reforms. In 2017, lawmakers approved a medical bill. The following year, Grandview Market Research valued the market at U.S.$47.3 million with a nearly 28% CAGR until 2025.

  • Grains, Soybeans Tumble as Spreading Virus Fuels Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn, wheat and soybeans fell as a resurgent virus fueled demand concerns amid a broader pullback in commodities.New coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged to the highest weekly level since early February, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Oil futures touched an 11-week low, potentially signaling weaker demand for biofuels derived from corn and soybeans. Rain forecast throughout the U.S. Farm Belt this week, including in drought-stressed North Dakota, further weighed

  • Oil ends at 3-week low as China steps up efforts to contain delta variant outbreak

    Oil futures trade sharply lower, extending last week's tumble as China took additional steps to limit the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, underlining fears about global crude demand.

  • ON Semiconductors Investing in its Automotive Future

    As the semiconductor shortage persists, acting as a drag on automotive and other electrical-heavy industries, the actual companies doing the chip manufacturing are baking in the high demand for their products into their future outlooks. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) held its analyst day last Thursday, and enthusiastically announced several sectors in which it expects to see future growth. Currently, the expansion of electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are fueling t

  • India's sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil

    India's imports of sunflower oil could rise to a record in 2021/22 as potential bumper crops in Russia and Ukraine pull prices below rival soyoil, making it lucrative for price-sensitive buyers from the subcontinent, industry officials said. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and higher purchases of sunflower oil could help exporters such as Argentina, Russia and Ukraine to dispose of surplus output. Higher sunflower oil imports could cap India's purchases of soyoil and palm oil, however, and weigh on prices of those commodities.

  • Watch the Charts of ETSY Closely Now

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money on Thursday, Jim Cramer spoke with Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy , the online marketplace. Silverman explained that while sales growth slowed from 132% to just 13% in the quarter, Etsy is still going strong on a year-over-year basis. Silverman was excited about their acquisition of Depop, an online fashion marketplace that is very popular with younger consumers. Likewise, Silverman touted the company's purchase of Elo7, a Brazilian marketplace.

  • Wall Street investment banks cut China growth forecasts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity. JPMorgan reduced its quarter-on-quarter growth estimate for the third three months of the year to 2.0% from 4.3%, and trimmed its full-year forecast to 8.9% from 9.1%. Morgan Stanley lowered its quarterly forecast to 1.6%, while Goldman cut its estimate to 2.3% from 5.8% and to 8.3% versus 8.6% for the full year.

  • Saudi Arabia's economy returns to growth after pandemic slump

    Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.

  • Gold Hits an Air Pocket and Upsets the Bulls

    Gold futures are down sharply today and a couple of Real Money subscribers are asking, "What's up?" Let's check out a few charts. In this daily bar chart of , the popular Gold ETF, below, we can see that prices made a recovery rally in March that ended abruptly in late May. Prices declined with a gap to the downside in June but another but weaker bounce is seen into early July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointed lower and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator fails at the zero line.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Panera has seen ‘tremendous recovery’ across all three brands this year: CEO

    Panera CEO, Niren Chaudhary, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Panera has decided to merge with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee to form Panera Brands and what this merger could mean for the company moving forward in terms of growth and competition.