When Will Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Delivery Hero SE's (ETR:DHER) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. With the latest financial year loss of €1.1b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €1.6b, the €13b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Delivery Hero's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 17 industry analysts covering Delivery Hero, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €419m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 65%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Delivery Hero given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Delivery Hero is its debt-to-equity ratio of 116%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

