Delivery Hero Achieves Rare Order Growth, Sales Miss Estimates

Ivan Levingston
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE said that first-quarter orders on its platform rose slightly more than expected, breaking with industry competitors by reporting stronger growth start to the year even after the pandemic sent orders surging.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The growth was not enough to ease investor concern, after total segment revenue rose 52% to 2.05 billion euros ($2.2 billion), below estimates of 2.13 billion euros. Shares dropped as much as 6.8% in early trading in Frankfurt.

The Berlin-based firm said that gross merchandise value climbed 31% year-on-year to 10.1 billion euros. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.08 billion euros in a Bloomberg survey, and marks a further acceleration after the company said GMV rose 30% on-year in the first two months of 2022.

Rivals have faced a challenging start to the year. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV pared its projections for 2022 and said orders on its platform rose less than expected at the start of the year. Deliveroo Plc also missed expectations for orders in the first quarter.

Delivery Hero also confirmed its guidance for this year to generate GMV of between 44-45 billion euros, with 9.5-10.5 billion euros in total segment revenue, and an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around -1.0% to -1.2%.

“I hope we can be spot on, on the top line. We probably have a little bit of a buffer on the profitability line,” Chief Executive Officer Niklas Oestberg said in an interview.

In early April, Delivery Hero said it expected the entire company to hit an adjusted measure of profitability for the first time next year and that it was rolling out a 1.4 billion euro-equivalent financing transaction. The company reiterated that profitability guidance Thursday.

“The in-line performance and guidance reiteration is nonetheless welcome,” Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne wrote in a report. It’s a “positive start to a critical year.”

Key Insights

  • Oestberg said that Delivery Hero’s acquisition of Spanish startup Glovo will likely close in the third quarter of this year and was “on track.”

  • With Just Eat Takeaway considering a sale of its U.S. unit Grubhub, Oestberg said that he was following the process “from the sideline. We have enough on our plates.”

  • The company increased its pro forma cash position to 3.5 billion euros at the end of fiscal-year 2021 through a syndicated debt financing.

  • Delivery Hero previously said that Glovo drew down an 125 million euro convertible loan amount on April 20.

Market Context

  • Shares in Delivery Hero have fallen around 70% this year before Thursday.

Get More

  • Singapore’s Gig Workers Appeal to Government for More Protection

  • Delivery Hero Shares Rise After Predicting Profits Next Year

  • Delivery Hero Leads $24 Billion Sector Rout Amid Profit Woes

(Updates throughout with shares, analyst commentary, CEO interview)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Delivery Hero on track to break even after strong Q1

    The Berlin-based group added that it was on a "clear path" towards a break-even for the full group in 2023 and would now focus on order volume and operational efficiency in a bid to improve its gross profit margin. Delivery Hero has invested heavily amid a boost in orders during the COVID-19 pandemic as it seeks to keep rivals at bay in an increasingly competitive e-commerce space. The Frankfurt-listed company, which is not yet profitable at group level, confirmed its earlier forecast of adjusted core earnings of up to 100 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2022 for its food delivery business, including the Spanish start-up Glovo.

  • China's Full Truck Alliance pauses $1 billion Hong Kong listing - sources

    Plans by Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, China's 'Uber for trucks', to raise $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing this year have been paused as a Chinese cybersecurity regulator has yet to announce findings of a probe into the company, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The company, backed by investors including SoftBank's Vision Fund and Tencent Holdings and known as Manbang in China, has been planning a dual primary listing in Hong Kong since at least October. But in July last year the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it was scrutinising two of Full Truck's apps as part of investigations aiming to "prevent national data security risks and safeguard national security".

  • Easing energy costs curb Spanish April price rises but core inflation jumps

    Easing energy prices helped lower Spanish 12-month inflation to 8.4% in April from March's near 40-year high, preliminary data showed on Thursday, although core inflation, which strips out more volatile components, hit its highest since 1995. Thursday's National Statistics Institute (INE) data came in sharply lower than the 9.8% March reading and marks the first monthly slowdown in price increases since January. But April's slight easing will do little to allay concerns among central bankers that galloping price increases are yet to peak.

  • Riksbank Completes Swedish U-Turn to Join Global Consensus

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsSweden’s central bank raised its interest rate and signaled more in

  • Bellway's (LON:BWY) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bellway p.l.c. ( LON:BWY ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of July to UK£0.45. This takes the annual payment to...

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • PepsiCo Boosts Its Revenue Forecast. Earnings Were Better Than Expected.

    FEATURE PepsiCo reported first-quarter earnings that were ahead of analysts’ expectations. The beverage and snack company posted core earnings of $1.29 a share, beating estimates of $1.23 a share, according to FactSet.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • 3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Sometimes life hands you lemons, which can be great long-term investment opportunities -- if you can just look past today's sour taste.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • 2 AI Growth Stocks With 101% to 339% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Artificial intelligence could unlock trillions of dollars in value across every industry in the world.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

    Inflation is taking a chunk out of retirees' income this year. Although investing in the stock market can be a solution, it hasn't exactly been a safe option of late, with many stocks falling hard over the past several months. Three stocks that are safe investments and can provide some valuable, recurring dividend income include Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO), Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB).

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.