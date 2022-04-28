Delivery Hero Achieves Rare Order Growth, Sales Miss Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE said that first-quarter orders on its platform rose slightly more than expected, breaking with industry competitors by reporting stronger growth start to the year even after the pandemic sent orders surging.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The growth was not enough to ease investor concern, after total segment revenue rose 52% to 2.05 billion euros ($2.2 billion), below estimates of 2.13 billion euros. Shares dropped as much as 6.8% in early trading in Frankfurt.

The Berlin-based firm said that gross merchandise value climbed 31% year-on-year to 10.1 billion euros. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.08 billion euros in a Bloomberg survey, and marks a further acceleration after the company said GMV rose 30% on-year in the first two months of 2022.

Rivals have faced a challenging start to the year. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV pared its projections for 2022 and said orders on its platform rose less than expected at the start of the year. Deliveroo Plc also missed expectations for orders in the first quarter.

Delivery Hero also confirmed its guidance for this year to generate GMV of between 44-45 billion euros, with 9.5-10.5 billion euros in total segment revenue, and an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around -1.0% to -1.2%.

“I hope we can be spot on, on the top line. We probably have a little bit of a buffer on the profitability line,” Chief Executive Officer Niklas Oestberg said in an interview.

In early April, Delivery Hero said it expected the entire company to hit an adjusted measure of profitability for the first time next year and that it was rolling out a 1.4 billion euro-equivalent financing transaction. The company reiterated that profitability guidance Thursday.

Story continues

“The in-line performance and guidance reiteration is nonetheless welcome,” Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne wrote in a report. It’s a “positive start to a critical year.”

Key Insights

Oestberg said that Delivery Hero’s acquisition of Spanish startup Glovo will likely close in the third quarter of this year and was “on track.”

With Just Eat Takeaway considering a sale of its U.S. unit Grubhub, Oestberg said that he was following the process “from the sideline. We have enough on our plates.”

The company increased its pro forma cash position to 3.5 billion euros at the end of fiscal-year 2021 through a syndicated debt financing.

Delivery Hero previously said that Glovo drew down an 125 million euro convertible loan amount on April 20.

Market Context

Shares in Delivery Hero have fallen around 70% this year before Thursday.

Get More

Singapore’s Gig Workers Appeal to Government for More Protection

Delivery Hero Shares Rise After Predicting Profits Next Year

Delivery Hero Leads $24 Billion Sector Rout Amid Profit Woes

(Updates throughout with shares, analyst commentary, CEO interview)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.