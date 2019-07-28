Marianne Williamson says she's changing her debate prep after she was mocked last time for talking of 'love'

WASHINGTON – Marianne Williamson drew plenty of attention in the first Democratic presidential debate with her closing argument, which sounded nothing like what Americans are used to hearing on the debate stage.

Addressing President Donald Trump directly, Williamson said before the Miami crowd, “I'm going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field. And, sir, love will win.”

The speech drew mixed reactions. Some loved her performance, others mocked it. Some Republicans urged people to donate to Williamson’s campaign to get her onto the next debate stage. "This woman is ridiculous," tweeted conservative radio host Chris Stigall during the debates. "I want her to stay."

Having learned from the first debate, when she was briefly the most-Googled candidate, Williamson said she will try again at pushing her own mixed brand of politics and spirituality when she takes part in the second Democratic presidential primary debate on July 30 in Detroit. But don't expect her message to change.

Calling from a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Williamson told USA TODAY she lamented how she was perceived in the first debate.

“I hope that this time my delivery will be more aligned with my substance,” she said. “I don’t regret the substance of anything I said, but I understand that my delivery made me vulnerable to mockery.”

The debates: 'This is it': 2020 candidates fight to stand out as debate stage looms

More: Hello, New Zealand: Williamson says first act as president would be a phone call across the world

Williamson currently polls among the bottom of the group of 25 Democrats vying for the party's presidential nomination. A Des Moines Register poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers found that zero of the poll's sampling of 600 likely caucus participants said Williamson would be their top choice, despite Williamson's relocation to Iowa to try to interact with voters.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - JULY 19: Democratic presidential hopeful author and activist Marianne Williamson speaks during the AARP and The Des Moines Register Iowa Presidential Candidate Forum on July 19, 2019 in Sioux City, Iowa. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775373296 ORIG FILE ID: 1163042761 More

This time will be different, she says, and she plans to eschew traditional debate preparation.

"Every day on the campaign trail is preparation. Every day you’re thinking about issues, writing about issues, talking about issues, learning about issues.” Williamson said. “It’s a continuous process. To me that’s the best preparation.”

Williamson plans to change her tactics when she takes the stage again. She wouldn’t say what her plan was, but she did say she had learned a lesson from the first debates.

“I need to just be myself,” she said.

Asked whether she was going to do traditional mock debates where staffers might stand in for candidates as part of her prep, Williamson said, "I did a lot of that last time. This time I’m seeing things a little bit differently."

Where some Democratic presidential candidates have campaigned on a stridently anti-Trump message, or on wonky policy details, Williamson's campaign has focused on a message of transformation and love.

Her website says of her platform, "where fear has been harnessed for political purposes, our task is to harness love." Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle called her the "only true anti-Trump," with an "ineffable, almost otherworldly positivity" that is the opposite of the president's brash approach to campaigning.

Standing out doesn't seem to be difficult for Williamson, even in the pack of 25 seeking the Democratic nomination.

When asked about how she would distinguish herself on a stage with Democratic heavyweights like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Williamson replied, “I don’t need to distinguish myself when what I’m talking is simply different from what other people are talking about."

"Elizabeth should be Elizabeth, Bernie should be Bernie, and Marianne should be Marianne," she added.