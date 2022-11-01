‘Delivery man’ used fishing line to drop contraband to inmates, Georgia deputies say

A man used his MacGyver-like skills to sneak contraband inside an Atlanta-area jail, Georgia deputies say. Now he’s behind bars, too.

David Askew, 59, was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail, where authorities said he used fishing line and a large plastic bag to send contraband up the jail walls and into an inmate’s cell, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces multiple charges including crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant drugs without consent and criminal trespass, the release states.

“This was a sizable drop,” Chief Deputy Randy Akies said in a statement. “And one with quite a bit of variety.”

Among the items seized by deputies were two boxes of razor blades, two belly rings, a pair of panties and several tubes of super glue.

Authorities also found:

14 cellphones

5 cellphone batteries

A plastic bag “containing a green leafy substance”

A plastic bag “containing a red tobacco substance”

7 packs of cigarette tobacco

2 sewing kits

11 cellphone wall chargers

8 USB cords

4 packs of cigarette papers

A plastic bag “of crystal rock-like substance”

7 multicolored socks

2 cellphone cases

1 cellphone safety pin

Askew was booked into jail Sunday, Oct. 30 and is being held without bail.

Decatur is about 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

