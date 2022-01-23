Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mukesh Ambani
    Mukesh Ambani
    Indian businessman

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian grocery startups are luring tech-savvy customers with the promise of deliveries within 10 minutes, sparking a boom in "quick commerce", but heating up concerns about road safety as bike riders scramble to meet tight deadlines.

Competition is already intense in India's $600-billion grocery retailing industry, populated by the likes of Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

Now SoftBank-backed Blinkit and its rival Zepto are racing to hire staff and open stores in their bid to grab a share of the market by offering the convenience of delivery in 10 minutes, far lower than the hours, or days competitors take.

Their mission: pack groceries within a few minutes at so-called dark stores, or small warehouses in densely populated neighbourhood buildings, and send bike riders to nearby locations with about seven minutes to spare.

"It's a threat to the larger players," Ashwin Mehta, a lead IT sector analyst at India's Ambit Capital, told Reuters. "If people get used to 10 minutes, those companies offering 24-hour deliveries will be forced to reduce their timelines."

As activity grows, research firm RedSeer says India's quick commerce sector, worth $300 million last year, will swell 10-15 times to touch $5 billion by 2025.

Blinkit and Zepto, started by two 19-year-old dropouts from Stanford, have caught consumers' fancy, satisfying cravings for food and impulse shopping, as well as urgent needs for daily supplies.

"This is very convenient, it has made a lifestyle change," said Sharmistha Lahiri, who now turns to Blinkit to fill the gap when ingredients suddenly run out in her kitchen, from tomatoes for soup to chocolate icing for a cake.

The 75-year-old, who lives in the city of Gurugram near the capital, New Delhi, was a keen user of Amazon and Indian conglomerate Tata's online grocer BigBasket, but prizes Blinkit's rapid response in such situations.

The unbeatable convenience of rapid deliveries is evident in Europe and the United States, where companies such as Turkey's Getir and Germany's Gorillas are expanding fast, but India's accident-prone roads make quick commerce a dangerous business.

"Ten minutes is very sharp," said a former road secretary, Vijay Chhibber. "If there was a (road safety) regulator, it would have said this can't be a company's unique selling point."

Blinkit and Zepto did not respond to queries from Reuters.

RISKY ROADS, DRIVERS' WOES

Even in cities, most roads are riddled with potholes, while cattle or other animals straying into traffic present a frequent challenge for motorists, who often violate basic rules.

Last year, the World Bank said India had a death every four minutes on its roads. Crashes kill about 150,000 people each year.

All the 13 drivers for Blinkit and Zepto whom Reuters interviewed in the key cities of Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram said they faced pressure to meet delivery deadlines, which often led to speeding, for fear of being rebuked by store managers.

"We get five to six minutes and I feel tense and fear for my life," said one Blinkit driver, who sought anonymity.

In August, Blinkit's chief executive said on Twitter that riders were not penalised and could deliver "at their own pace and rhythm," as dark stores are always near destination sites.

Delivery riders disagreed. In their rush, many of them told Reuters, they mark orders as having been delivered even before they get to the destination.

And if a customer complained about the practice, they faced a penalty of 300 Indian rupees ($4.03). A Blinkit app screenshot provided by one driver showed the term, MDND, or "Marked Delivered, Not Delivered" used to designate such items.

Frustration was also on display in the conversation on a WhatsApp group of Blinkit riders in Mumbai reviewed by Reuters.

"Ban this 10-minute (delivery)," said one user, after pictures were posted of a rider said to have been injured in a deadline rush.

The concerns reflect the dark side of India's booming gig economy, in which workers often say they feel shortchanged or battle tough working conditions.

BULLISH

Blinkit calls its service "indistinguishable from magic" and says it wants to become a $100-billion business.

Zepto has been valued at $570 million and has set its eyes on becoming a $20-billion company, already backed by investors such as U.S.-based Glade Brook Capital.

The instant delivery market is a $50-billion opportunity, India's largest offline retailer, Reliance, said this month, when it invested in Dunzo, another Indian startup that runs a 19-minute delivery service.

But, unlike most foreign companies that charge $2 to $3 a delivery, deliveries by Indian startups are mostly free in a nation with a population of 1.4 billion potential customers.

"With free delivery, the business is unlikely to be viable," said T.N. Hari, who heads human resources at online grocery BigBasket, which delivers most orders within five hours.

"And with a delivery fee that makes it viable, the market size is likely to be small."

For now, Indians are hooked.

Deliveries on New Year's Eve included more than 43,000 cans of fizzy drinks, a Blinkit investor said on Twitter, adding, "33,440 condoms were ordered on @letsblinkit today. Someone ordered 80 condoms in one go."

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Aditi Shah, Chandini Monnappa and Chris Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • British Blue Chips Keep U.K. Political Drama in the Background

    (Bloomberg) -- While Boris Johnson’s premiership is in turmoil, the country’s stock market has shrugged off the political drama and is now outpacing all major developed equities. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighAfter ye

  • Biden administration to provide more legal help to migrants

    The Biden administration is gearing up to provide legal services to migrants entering the immigration system in seven border towns, according to a government solicitation for contractors published on Thursday.Why it matters: Increasing migrant access to legal services has long been a goal of the administration. While the new Legal Access at the Border (LAB) program will help prepare migrants for the immigration legal process, it will not directly provide them attorneys.Get market news worthy of

  • Ex-Goldman Bond Trader Builds a $5.6 Billion Crypto Behemoth

    (Bloomberg) -- Plenty of people wish they had bought crypto early, when it was still little more than a curiosity.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighFormer Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bond trader Dan Morehead was among the fe

  • India’s rape apologists are outing themselves on Twitter with #MarriageStrike

    Men are revealing their stance on consent with a protest against a lawsuit seeking to make marital rape a crime.

  • Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

    Concern is running high in the West as Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's border. Russia denies planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.

  • Ethereum Drops Under $3000, What’s Next for the Top Altcoin?

    As Bitcoin and Ethereum were down by over 8% on their daily charts as prices fell below crucial support levels, what are the next price levels to watch?

  • Intel’s $20 Billion Ohio Chip Hub Will Be World’s Largest

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. plans to spend $20 billion on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, which the company expects to grow to be the world’s biggest semiconductor-manufacturing site.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hit

  • Europe kept waiting as Intel commits to new U.S. chip factories

    BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Intel still intends to develop European chip manufacturing capacity despite the delayed plans being overshadowed by its announcement on Friday of a more than $20 billion investment in two new U.S. semiconductor plants. The company said in September it could invest as much as $95 billion in Europe over the next decade and announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of 2021. Despite missing that deadline, Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger told Reuters on Friday that European factory plans were still on the cards and the company would announce the chosen manufacturing sites in coming months.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    This pair of income-paying superstars offers a potent combination of steady growth and long-term value.

  • Wall Street: $100 Oil Might Just Be the Beginning

    Both Morgan Stanley and Bank of America analysts are getting even more bullish on the outlook for crude.

  • Netflix sheds nearly $50 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Coinbase Is Starting to Look More Like Chump Change

    The stock price declined almost instantly and sank quickly from the first day of trading. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointed down and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bearish. In this daily Point and Figure chart of COIN, below, we can see a potential downside price target of $143.

  • Meacham: Ten-Nine Technologies stands out with electric vehicle battery innovation

    Ten-Nine Technologies, the Oklahoma leader in battery innovation formed around new nanomaterials, is a standout when it comes to sharing its story.

  • Texas pipeline company walks back threat to cut off gas to power plants

    After threatening to cut off fuel to power plants, a Texas pipeline company said it will continue selling natural gas to the plants through March.

  • Oil Stocks Are Leading the Market. 5 to Drill Into.

    Devon Energy stock has returned 181% in a year, making it the single best performer in the S&P 500. More recently, the rogue producer from Saudi Arabia’s view has been U.S. shale drillers, so during the pandemic downturn, it produced too much for too long, and forced another industry reckoning.

  • Sony seeks new partners for transformative EV project, says exec

    Sony Group will likely add new technology partners to its electric vehicle project to help it forge a mobility business to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces, a Sony executive said.

  • Biden hails Intel's $20 bn chip plant investment amid shortage

    President Joe Biden on Friday praised Intel's plans to spend $20 billion on a new US semiconductor facility, hailing the "historic" investment even as a global chip shortage fans the inflation wave weighing on his leadership.

  • Are America’s Drilling Hotspots Preparing For A Pivot To Renewables?

    America’s natural gas industry has exploded in recent years, but the EIA is predicting that regions of the country with the largest increases in renewable capacity will see a dramatic drop in natural gas generation

  • US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

    The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines. The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions. China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus.