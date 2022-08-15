Delivery Savings: Instacart Now Allows You To Order From Two Stores Without Paying Extra

SDI Productions / iStock.com

Instacart has announced a new feature that allows users to add items to their grocery orders from multiple retailers without paying an extra fee. The company stated that the new feature — called OrderUp — enables users to complete their shopping in a single delivery trip.

“You can now do more on Instacart while paying less by getting everything you need from your local retailers delivered to your door in as fast as an hour, with only one delivery fee,” Instacart said in a blog post.

Instacart customers will now see post-checkout recommendations from nearby retailers with a limited time to add items from other retailers to their existing order. These recommended items span from alcohol, beauty, pets, electronics, office, home goods and more. The company said this will create a new order with a separate cart. The delivery fee, however, will be waived.

In an email to TechCrunch, Instacart wrote that there’s a $10 minimum if you wish to order from a second retailer.

Instacart recently announced that SNAP EBT is now accepted as payment in 10 additional states through its app, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. Grocers can use Carrot Payments to accept SNAP EBT across 49 states and Washington, D.C.

The company also launched a new “Cart Star” rewards program for shoppers, TechCrunch noted. Incentives are offered in three tiers: gold, platinum and diamond. Shoppers need to accumulate points based on the number of orders they fulfill, earning 10 points per customer delivery. The program also gives shoppers early access to orders, access to cash back on gas and more.

