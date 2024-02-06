Delivery woman honored for saving man’s life while on newspaper route

A woman is being honored for saving a man’s life in Richmond.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Police Chief Kyle Weatherly and other officers presented Heidi Lipscomb with the Richmond Police Department Lifesaver Award.

Last month, Lipscomb was delivering newspapers when she saw an elderly man who had fallen in his driveway.

She called 911 immediately and then took the clothes off her own back and put them on the man to keep him warm, the department shared on social media.

“If it hadn’t been for Mr. Lipscomb’s quick and heroic actions, the fallen individual would have likely perished,” Officer Amanda Toole, who nominated Lipscomb for the award, said.

The department called Lipscomb a “great example of the kindness and exceptionalism” that makes Richmond “a home.”