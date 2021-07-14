Delivery worker accused of tampering with food brought to NYC precinct: Police

A food order delivered to a New York City police precinct Monday appeared to be tampered with, authorities said, citing video footage posted to social media showing a note left inside the container.

The incident occurred at the 61st Precinct on Monday afternoon, and police said they believe the note was inserted into a Chipotle food container by a DoorDash delivery worker.

The alleged DoorDash delivery man can be seen sticking a note inside the food container with his bare hands.

"Hope that s*** taste good," the note read, according to a now-deleted Facebook video.

The New York City Police Department is searching for the delivery driver and said he could be arrested and given felony charges of reckless endangerment.

ERIC ADAMS CAUTIONS DEMOCRATS NOT TO BE 'SO IDEALISTIC' THAT THEY'RE 'NOT REALISTIC'

"This is a Facebook public announcement, I don't violate people food like that ... that was personal. We at war," a user who uploaded the video wrote, appearing to claim responsibility for contaminating the DoorDash order.

A spokesperson from DoorDash condemned the actions in the video as "absolutely unacceptable."

"This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved," a DoorDash spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner.

Chipotle's chief corporate affairs officer, Laurie Schalow, called the incident "inexcusable."

"The actions displayed by this third-party delivery driver are inexcusable, and we’ve ensured our delivery partner has deactivated the individual’s account," Schalow told the Washington Examiner.

The officer who received the order threw it out upon the discovery of the note, according to the NYPD.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted the 61st Precinct and Chipotle but did not immediately receive a response.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, Food and Drink, Law Enforcement, New York

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Delivery worker accused of tampering with food brought to NYC precinct: Police