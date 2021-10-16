Deliveryman fatally stabbed over e-bike outside lower Manhattan park: officials

A deliveryman was knifed to death early Saturday by a mugger who robbed him of his e-bike outside a lower Manhattan park, officials said.

Cops responding to a report of a robbery found the unidentified 51-year-old victim sprawled out on the street outside FDR Park on Hester St. near Chrystie St. about 1 a.m., authorities said.

The man had been slashed in the face and stabbed in the stomach, cops said. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately disclosed as cops tracked down family members.

The victim was rolling down the street on an e-bike when the mugger stopped him and robbed him of his wheels, witnesses told police. The attacker flashed a blade and stabbed the victim as they fought over the bike.

An insulated Grub Hub delivery bag was attached to the back of the bike, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the victim was making a delivery when he was attacked.

No arrests have been made. Cops on Saturday were scouring the area for surveillance video that can help them identify the mugger.