Dell 24-inch gaming monitor is on sale for just $299 at Amazon

TL;DR: Get this crystal clear Dell 24-inch gaming monitor for as low as $299.99 at Amazon. Save $130 today and get the lowest price ever on a QHD monitor.

Like anyone who saw teenagers walk away with millions in winnings from the Fornite championship, you might think you need a career change. You too can (maybe) become a pro gamer! But you need the right gear to compete with those pros, like a keyboard and gaming mouse. Just don't neglect to upgrade your gaming PC with the best monitor, and you can start with this great deal on a powerful Dell monitor.

See every detail with this 24-inch Dell gaming monitor on sale for $299.99 at Amazon. This 30% discount makes this the lowest price yet on this particular model. If that's still a little over budget, then consider this Dell gaming monitor for $119 at Walmart. It's a great option if you don't mind the drop in resolution and response time. Read more...

