Dell beats revenue estimates on strong demand for remote working products

FILE PHOTO: A Dell logo is pictured on the side of a computer in this photo illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as demand for its notebooks and software products was fueled by a pandemic-led remote working environment.

Coronavirus restrictions over the past year have led to people working and studying from home, which in turn boosted sales of Dell's cloud services and at-home hardwares.

Global shipments of PCs, the industry's collective term for laptops and desktops, grew 55.2% during the first quarter, according to preliminary data from research firm International Data Corporation.

Dell said revenue from its client solutions group, which includes desktops, notebooks and tablets, rose 20% to $13.31 billion in the reported quarter.

The PC maker also said it had paid down $2.5 billion in debt this year and revised its debt paydown target for fiscal year 2022 to at least $16.0 billion, upon the completion of its spin-off of cloud computing software maker VMware Inc.

During the quarter, Dell had announced the spin-off of its Boomi cloud business and the divestment of its major stake in VMware in order to lower its debt load.

Dell's revenue rose 12% to $24.49 billion in the first quarter, beating estimates of $23.40 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's shares have risen about 36% this year.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Achieved? Google executives' appraisals sought in U.S. antitrust case

    Lawyers for the Justice Department and Alphabet's Google tangled on Thursday over whether the company should hand over performance reviews of executives whom the government is considering calling as witnesses. In a pre-trial hearing, Kenneth Dintzer, speaking for the Justice Department, gave the example of an executive who might say in a self-assessment that Google has hit 85% market share in a certain area and his or her goal is to increase it. Dintzer stressed that the government did not want sensitive health or other personal information.

  • Dell Reports Revenue That Tops Estimates on PC Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. reported quarterly revenue that exceeded analysts’ estimates on strong spending from consumers and companies on laptops and desktop computers.First-quarter sales rose 12% to $24.5 billion, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said Thursday in a statement. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was $2.13 a share. Analysts projected $1.60.Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell is trying to reduce the reliance of his eponymous company on one-time hardware sales and transform it into a seller of subscription-based computer services. It still gets about half of its revenue from PC purchases by companies and consumers.Dell shares closed at $99.70 in New York. The stock has increased 36% this year.Revenue from consumer PCs rose 42% to $3.5 billion in the period that ended April 30, the company said. That compares with a 19% expansion in the prior period. PC sales to business and government agencies were up 14% to $9.8 billion.Server and networking sales rose 9% to $4.1 billion from a year earlier. Storage hardware revenue was $3.8 billion.Sales from VMware Inc., which is majority-owned by Dell, were $3 billion, up 9%. In April Dell said it will spin off its stake in VMware, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt.The spinoff will unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s $67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a personal computer maker, but left the company saddled with debt.VMware will distribute a special cash dividend of $11.5 billion to $12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is expected by the fourth quarter. Dell, which owns 81% of VMware, will receive a payout of as much as $9.7 billion.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

    Sony revealed that Uncharted 4 is heading to PC and that the PS5 will soon become profitable.

  • The Only 5 Gym Machines You Need (Plus 3 You Should Avoid)

    ... because the gym floor can be an overwhelming and intimidating experience.

  • Heads Up: These 7 Autoimmune Diseases Can Make You Gain or Lose Weight

    Everything you wanted to know about this weird side effect.

  • Fox News mocked for reporting that Bernie Sanders loves a king-sized bed

    Right-wing news outlet story lambasted for ordinary nature

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • The 'Friends' zone: When it comes to dating, are you Ross, Rachel, Monica or Chandler?

    I almost never recommend going back to an ex, but I can honestly say that 'Friends' is one relationship I’m thrilled to revisit.

  • Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

    The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black birdwatcher in Central Park filed a lawsuit against her former employer, accusing the company of not doing an investigation before her termination because of her race and gender. In her federal lawsuit, Amy Cooper said the company, Franklin Templeton, “nurtured" the idea of the confrontation last May as “a racial flashpoint, characterized as a privileged white female ‘Karen' caught on video verbally abusing an African American male with no possible reason other than the color of his skin." Cooper, who had been working as a portfolio manager at the investment firm until she was fired in the backlash to the call, accused the company of discrimination, saying an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • RTHK: How authorities cracked down on Hong Kong's only public broadcaster

    New changes in RTHK have signalled that its fate as an independent public service may be under threat.

  • Mozambique Palma attack: 'I had to pay a bribe to flee'

    Aid agencies have been barred from parts of Mozambique, leading to fears of a humanitarian emergency.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Biden tells intelligence agencies to step up probe of COVID-19's origins, including theory of Wuhan lab leak

    US intelligence is focused on animal-to-human transmission or a possible lab accident in Wuhan, China, as the coronavirus' starting point.

  • Atlanta councilman still wants to defund the police despite his car being stolen – here’s why

    Atlanta official witnesses his car being stolen in broad daylight

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company