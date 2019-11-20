Dell Introduces Solutions to Expand HPC and AI Portfolio

Dell Technologies DELL has been adding several new solutions and reference architectures to its High Performance Computing (HPC) and AI solution portfolio. The latest additions were unveiled at Supercomputing 2019, being held in Denver, CO, from Nov 17-22.



The company is expanding Dell EMC’s portfolio of Ready Solutions for HPC storage with new, turnkey solutions for ThinkParQ’s BeeGFS and ArcaStream’s PixStor file systems. These solutions meet storage demand for HPC and also provide better performance and scale to customers.



The company is also expanding its Dell EMC Ready Solutions for AI portfolio with a new design for the Domino Data Science Platform. This will aid data scientists develop and deliver models faster. It will also provide IT a centralized, extensible platform spanning the entire data science lifecycle. This ultimately accelerates ideation (creative process of forming ideas and concepts related to a project) and deployment.



Dell is also introducing five reference architectures to simplify AI deployment in collaboration with leading partners like DataRobot, Grid Dynamics, H20.ai, Iguazio and Kubeflow on Red Hat OpenShift.



These architectures are optimized for Intel’s INTC Xeon Scalable processors. Enterprises can use Dell EMC converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies with these architectures to speed up AI deployment in order to modernize and automate their data centers.



Moreover, the company is adding Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F-ON to PowerSwitch Z Series Portfolio. The 400 GbE open networking switch is designed to support computing and storage intensive cloud networks.

Dell Adds GPU and FPGA Support

Dell has also introduced NVIDIA’s NVDA T4 Tensor Core GPUs as an accelerator option for the Dell EMC DSS 8440 server. The GPU, with up to 16 accelerators, offers high capacity, high performance ML inference with exceptional energy efficiency (70 watts per GPU).



Further, Dell’s PowerEdge servers are set to get support from NVIDIA Tesla V100S GPU and NVIDIA RTX GPUs.



Furthermore, addition of Intel FGPA Programmable Acceleration Card D5005 in Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd and R940xa servers boosts inferencing, streaming analytics, video transcoding, and financial and genomic applications.



New Solutions to Boost Competitive Position



Dell’s new HPC and AI solutions are expected to enhance its share in the HPC industry. The company is facing intense competition from Hewlett Packard Enterprises HPE in the space, post the acquisition of supercomputing leader Cray in September 2019.



Currently, Dell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



