Dell Range shooting defendant arrested for violating conditions of bond

May 24—CHEYENNE — Dell Range Boulevard shooting defendant Tirso Munguia was brought back into custody on May 18 after allegedly violating the conditions of his bond by having contact with the victim's family.

The 19-year-old defendant is one of three suspects arrested in connection with the death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison of Cheyenne in January. Munguia was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter after an investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department revealed he was "mishandling a firearm while seated behind (Harrison)" in the back of a vehicle when it discharged and shot the victim.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter at the beginning of May, and his bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety. He was bonded out of the Laramie County Detention Center on May 5, and one of the conditions stated he must not have contact with the victim's family.

An affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday, along with the petition for revocation of bond and a bench warrant from Laramie County Deputy District Attorney Bill Edelman, alleged Munguia made contact with the family eight days after his release.

"Munguia arrived at a fundraiser for (Harrison) hosted by members of (Harrison's) family in the 200 block of East 23rd Street," according to Cheyenne Police Detective Alex Huff. "Munguia approached members of (Harrison's) family at the fundraiser and caused a disturbance, reference Cheyenne Police Department case number 23-29089. Deputy Veldheer with the Laramie County Sheriff's Department had to order Munguia to leave the area due to his presence causing the disturbance."

District Judge Edward Buchanan ordered a warrant for his arrest one day after the petitions were filed.

However, Freedom Fighters Bail Bonds agent James Pulver said he is responsible for Munguia, and his client was not given the opportunity to leave the situation. He said he had the freedom to go anywhere in Laramie County, and he went to a car show and tried to get away after running into the victim's family.

"There's a video of him with his hands in his pocket trying to leave, and the dad and the mom are corralling him and saying, 'We can put our hands on him all we (expletive) want,'" Pulver told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "And people are telling them, 'Leave that kid alone. Restraining orders go both ways.'"

He said bonds shouldn't be revoked if a defendant wasn't given the time to remove themself from the situation, especially after just paying $8,000 to get out of jail.

Pulver also had an ankle monitor on Munguia at the time of the incident, and he has data showing the teen defendant went home immediately and called him. He said Munguia stayed at his house for a few days with his mother, who had a heart attack while he was there and remains in the hospital.

"It just doesn't seem fair," he said. "And I've talked to a lot of people. No one thinks it's fair."

Munguia will likely remain in the Laramie County Detention Center until his sentencing, which is set for Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. in district court.

The two other defendants have separate court dates. Cody Nicholson, 18, was the owner of the weapon and sitting next to Munguia during the time of the incident, according to court documents. After pleading not guilty to charges of accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter for failing to contact law enforcement and fleeing the scene with the firearm, his criminal trial is scheduled for August.

Sarah Heath, 26, who was driving the vehicle the four were riding in, was charged with accessory after the fact not relative to involuntary manslaughter, three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and one count of possession of marijuana.

Heath pleaded guilty May 15 to all five counts, and her sentencing has been scheduled for the same day as Munguia's, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. According to court documents, she was deemed guilty of the first four counts, but the marijuana possession charge has been "held in abeyance" until sentencing.

She is expected to remain free on bond until her sentencing hearing.

