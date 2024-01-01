Dell ‘New Year’ Sale: Save $80 on this 32-inch 4K monitor

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Dell

While there tends to be a lot of focus on gaming monitors these days, there are a lot of folks who are looking for a monitor that is oriented towards doing graphical work, something which most game monitors don’t necessarily have coverage for. To that end, the Dell 32 SE3223Q is a great example of that since it’s a 4K monitor that has quite a lot of solid features and is well worth grabbing if you want something a bit more high-end for graphical work. Luckily, while it usually goes for $380, Dell has knocked $80 off the price, bringing it down to a solid $300, making it a great pick for what you’re getting.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Dell 32 SE3223Q Monitor

At 32 inches, the Dell SE3223Q is quite big and at the edge of what most folks would consider a good size for a desktop monitor that you’re going to have your face up to constantly. Luckily, it’s a high-quality monitor and can cover about 99% of the sRGB gamut, which is huge and makes this an excellent monitor for doing graphical work since you’ll get better color reproduction. It is also TÜV-certified, meaning that it’s flicker-free and generally easier on the eyes than lower-end monitors that might have a strobing effect, and it even reduces the blue-light effect, so it’s made to look after your eyes.

It also runs at 4k, as mentioned in the intro, and has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is actually still pretty good for most gaming, especially since even high-end GPUs like the RTX 4090 struggle to hit high refresh rates on 4K with all the graphics settings cranked to max. This also makes it a great monitor for playing on an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5 since games on them are also usually locked at 4K and 60 frames per second. Either way, whichever you choose, the monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync, which helps avoid screen tears and ghosting.

The Dell 32 SE3223Q is a pretty versatile monitor, whether you want something for gaming or for graphical work, and with Dell’s discount bringing it down to $300, it’s a solid buy if you’ve been looking for a new monitor. It’s also worth checking out some of these other great monitor deals for some extra options.

Buy Now