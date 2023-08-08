Dellamano sentenced to life without parole. Cameron Nohmy's family speaks out

DEDHAM − Alyssa Dellamano was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday, six days after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder for the 2020 stabbing death of Cameron Nohmy.

Superior Court Judge Daniel O'Shea read the sentence to a full courtroom after hearing victim impact statements from Nohmy's mother, sister and grandmother.

Dellamano, 25, of Quincy, was convicted of stabbing Nohmy to death in the parking lot of Supreme Liquors on Hancock Street in Quincy on the night of Sept. 11, 2020. Nohmy, of Milton, was 24 at the time of his death.

Life without parole is the mandatory sentence for someone convicted of first-degree murder in Massachusetts.

Beth Ann Nohmy-Johnson talks about the loss of her son, Cameron Nohmy, who was stabbed to death in Quincy in 2020. Alyssa Dellamano, of Quincy, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in Dedham Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023.

Jessica Nohmy, 31, Cameron's sister and only sibling, said her life and the lives of her family members were ruined the day her brother died.

"I'll have nobody to walk me down the aisle," she said. "I'll never get to watch him become a dad, and be a loving aunt."

Holding back tears, Jessica Nohmy said Dellamano stole her brother's life.

"Cameron's life mattered," she said. "(Dellamano) deserves nothing less than to rot in that jail cell."

Alyssa Dellamano stares at a photo of her deceased brother, Jeffrey Jordan, as family members of Cameron Nohmy deliver impact statements in Dedham Superior Court.

Nohmy's grandmother, Frances Jackman, said in her statement that she feels her grandson's absence everywhere.

"I miss his hugs," she said. "I can't give a Christmas or birthday gift anymore. The dining room chair is still empty." She thanked the jury "for coming to the right decision."

Beth Ann Nohmy-Johnson, Cameron's mother, then sat in the witness stand to deliver her statement. She described the physical symptoms she continues to suffer since the day her son died.

"I don't sleep," she said. "I have a constant headache and constant stomachache. If I do sleep, I wake up in the middle of the night crying. ... Before I open my eyes, the absence of my son is the first awareness I have.

"I clench my jaw so tight, I'm going to break my teeth or my jaw, and I don't even realize I'm doing it."

Cameron Nohmy's grandmother Frances Jackman talks about the loss of her grandson while looking at Alyssa Dellamano, who was convicted of murder in Cameron Nohmy's death in 2020.

Nohmy-Johnson said Dellamano robbed her not only of her son, but of her life and sense of purpose.

"I look forward to nothing, except maybe the day of my own death," she said.

She called Dellamano's act selfish and evil.

"This world will never make sense to me anymore. (Dellamano) has earned her place in a cage. … I can't call this justice. I don't know what that word means anymore."

Nohmy-Johnson, who began to sob at the conclusion of her statement, spoke about the difficulty of moving forward without her son.

"I'm in hell every day," she said. "But I know that how long I stay in hell is up to me. I haven't quite figured out the way out, but I'll work on it."

Dellamano sat at the defendant's table nervously fidgeting throughout the proceedings. She held a photograph of her brother, Jeffrey Jordan, who died last October. She periodically clutched at the rosary beads and cross she wore around her neck.

Beth Ann Nohmy-Johnson cries while making a victim impact statement in Dedham Superior Court.

After the sentence was read and Dellamano was led out of the courtroom, she turned to a group of her family members seated in the gallery and said, "I'll be out one day."

After the hearing, Nohmy-Johnson thanked the district attorney's office and law enforcement for their hard work on the case over the past three years.

"If there's anything to be thankful for, it's that Alyssa has no children and that she will never have children, and she will not be able to influence another generation with the same dysfunction, hatred and anger that made her into the person she is," she said.

