Delmar man charged with assault, DUI after hit-and-run crash: Police

Delaware State Police have charged 53-year-old Steven Shores of Delmar with assault, DUI and other traffic-related offenses following a collision that occurred Friday afternoon in Millsboro.

On Dec. 9, 2022, at about 4:54 p.m., troopers responded to John. J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit-and-run collision.

The investigation revealed a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was stopped for traffic in the western lane on John J. Williams Highway. A Ford E-150 van was traveling west on John J. Williams Highway behind the Land Rover and failed to stop for traffic, police said. This caused the front of the van to collide with the rear of the Land Rover.

The driver of the van, later identified as Shores, exited his vehicle and confronted the other driver, police said. Shores then threw the man onto the roadway, got back into the van, and fled the scene going west on John J. Williams Highway, according to state police.

A short time later, the van collided with a utility pole after trying to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone on John J. Williams Highway near Gull Point Road, police said. Troopers on the scene said they observed signs that Shores was an impaired driver and he was taken into custody.

The debris from this collision caused damage to a Honda Accord and a Lexus RX. The driver of the Land Rover was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no additional injuries reported as a result of the collisions.

Shores was transported to Troop 7, then arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,607 secured bond.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Hit-and-run ends in Delmar man charged with assault, DUI