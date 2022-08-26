Delmar man charged with eluding, theft after rollover crash

Aug. 26—CLINTON — A Delmar man is jailed in Clinton County, accused of felony eluding, driving while license barred and first-degree theft after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Clinton earlier this week.

Jeremy D. Walker, 36, was charged with those offenses right after the crash Tuesday morning at Fifth Avenue South and Seventh Street in Clinton, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint states a Clinton police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a Bronze Buick Envision shortly before 9:30 that morning in the 600 block of South Seventh Street. Court documents state Walker was driving the vehicle and fled north on South Seventh Street at a high rate of speed.

The officer states he activated his squad car's emergency siren, and said he saw Walker run the stop sign at South Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue and then again at South Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue, where he collided with a Silver Chevrolet Equinox, resulting in a rollover accident.

Court documents state Walker had to be removed from the vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with eluding. A check of his driving status showed his driving privileges are barred in the state of Iowa. The court document states the investigation revealed the vehicle driven by Walker was reported stolen on June 11.

The driver of the second vehicle had to be extracted from his vehicle and was transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment.

Walker was transported to MercyOne for an examination and was then transported to the Clinton County Jail and charged.

His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2 in Clinton County District Court. Bond is set at $10,000.