Delmar player wins big in Maryland Lottery, plus latest on Powerball, Mega Millions games

The nation's big lottery news this week is from Michigan, the winner of the $842 million Powerball jackpot, but there was also a big winner in Delmar this week.

Here's the latest on Shore winners from the Maryland Lottery, plus more on the big Powerball and Mega Millions games.

$100,000 winner in Delmar, plus a winning ticket in Salisbury

A $100,000-winning ticket in the Ultimate Cash game was sold at the Thirsty’s store at 9534 Ocean Highway, Delmar.

In addition, a $11,269-winning ticket was sold in the RACETRAX game at the Chicken Man store at 824 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury.

Ocean City's 'economic catalyst' Ocean City's convention center is year-round 'catalyst,' and here's what's coming soon

Michigan player takes home the big Powerball jackpot

A player in Michigan had a great start to the new year, winning the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night.

If Monday's winner, who has not yet identified themselves to the Michigan Lottery, chose the cash option, they could go home with $435.2 million.

Monday's $842.4 million prize was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won, and the second-largest ever won in Michigan.

Penguin Swim gallery: Hundreds brave cold to jump into the ocean for Ocean City's annual Penguin Swim: PHOTOS

The winning Powerball numbers, and the next drawing time

The winning numbers from the Monday, Jan. 1, drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49. Fitting with the new year, the Powerball was 01 and the Power Play was 3X.

It has since been reset to a much smaller $20 million jackpot ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing, and what is the jackpot?

There was no top prize winner in the most recent Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 29, 2023. The winning numbers were: 11-27-30-62-70. The Mega Ball was 10 and the Megaplier was x3.

The jackpot now rises to $114 million, with a cash option of $56.5 million, for the next drawing, tonight at 11 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: $100,000 winning lottery and others sold in Delmar